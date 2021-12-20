Teen Accused Of Murder Bid

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was charged in the Magistrate’s court on Friday with attempted murder in Abaco.

The accused, accompanied by his father, appeared Friday morning before Magistrate Ancella Evans on two counts of attempted murder.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charges.

The matter is expected to proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

The teen was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until March, 17, 2022, for the hearing at 10am.