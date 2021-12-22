Facebook Con Artist Jailed For Four Years

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CONVICTED con artist Shane Mackey will spend four years in prison for defrauding several people of more than $30,000 in connection with a Facebook Marketplace scam that occurred earlier this year.

The 40-year-old received the sentence from Magistrate Kendra Kelly yesterday, a month after he pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud and one count of attempted fraud for actions he committed between August and October 2021.

According to court documents, Mackey defrauded Pleshette Mackey of $5,500 cash between September and October; Angelique Cartwright-Stuart of $2,200 between September 24 and September 25; Wayde Collins of $6,200 between August 3 and August 31; Roderick Carey of $5,000 on August 26; Darvin Russell of $3,000 on September 17; Jillian Edgecombe of $6,250 between August 17 and August 18 and Ali Zarazek of $4,250 on August 5.

He also tried to defraud Pleshette Mackey of another $1,800 on October 8.

Magistrate Kelly told the court she found Mackey’s actions unacceptable.

She said because of his fraudulent scheme, a number of innocent people no longer have access to their stolen funds.

She also noted that Mackey had previous convictions of a similar nature, a fact she said that she had to take into consideration to assist with her sentencing.

As a result, Mackey was sentenced to four years in prison.

He was also ordered to compensate the six victims $32,400 within 60 days after his release.

Magistrate Kelly warned him that failure to comply will result in an additional year in prison on each count of which he is charged for defrauding the individuals.

During yesterday’s hearing, the 40-year-old asked the court to reduce the sentence to three years, but this was rejected by the magistrate.

She informed Mackey that if he didn’t agree with her decision, he has the right to appeal it within seven days.

Also appearing before Magistrate Kelly yesterday was 43-year-old Allen Mortimer, a former athlete.

Mortimer was sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to ten counts of unlawful possession and one count of fraud by false pretences for actions he committed in July of this year.

According to court documents, Mortimer was found with several items, including a hair removal tool, premium stove top and 32-inch flat screen television among other items, which were believed to have been stolen.

Before delivering her judgment, Magistrate Kelly said while she took into consideration Mortimer’s plea for leniency, she could not overlook the fact he had several convictions of a similar nature, some of which were recent.

The magistrate said his recent offences showed he was not trying to change his behaviour.

As a result, Mortimer was sentenced to a year in prison for the unlawful possession charges and another year for fraud.

However, Magistrate Kelly said she took into account the time he spent on remand and his sentence was subsequently reduced to one year and five months.

Mortimer was also ordered to compensate Sky Vantage Corporation for the $1,000 he defrauded the company out of. Magistrate Kelly warned him that failure to do so would result in an additional year behind bars.