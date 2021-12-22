Six Months In Jail For $60 Grocery Thief

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old man who stole over $60 worth of supplies from a local grocery and retail store earlier this month and gave officers a fake name was sentenced to six months in prison yesterday.

Sunny Brown, who initially claimed to be Terrence Adderley, was charged before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on Monday with stealing after officers caught him with three packs of unpaid for Airwick mixed essential oils while he was leaving Cost Right on December 17.

During his first appearance before Magistrate Kelly, Brown admitted to the offence.

However, his sentencing was deferred after prosecutor Sgt Vernon Pyfrom told the court he needed to verify the accused’s identity which was later confirmed to be Sunny Brown.

During yesterday’s hearing, Magistrate Kelly reprimanded Brown for giving officers a false name, describing the offence as an egregious one.

However, when given the chance to speak, Brown told the court he lied out of shame and also admitted to having a drug problem.

As a result, Brown was charged with deceit of a public officer and sentenced to three months behind bars for the offence.

He was further sentenced to an additional three months for the stealing offence and ordered to attend drug counselling.