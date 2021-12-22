Walking Away: Govt Pulls Plug On Grand Lucayan Deal And Is Now Seeking Other Investors

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE agreement between the government and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines/ITM Group for the acquisition of the Grand Lucayan resort has been cancelled.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper yesterday cited bad terms negotiated under the Minnis administration and no clarity on how quickly the project will be advanced.

In a statement, Mr Cooper said a Cabinet sub-committee involving himself, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis and Attorney General Ryan Pinder examined the deal and concluded “the way it was structured was not in the best interests of the Bahamian people”.

He said on Monday the boards of Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited and Lucayan Beach Casino Holdings “terminated by mutual consent the 2020 purchase agreement between themselves and the Bahamas Ports Investments Limited, the joint partnership between RCL and ITM Group.”

Mr Cooper said the Minnis administration’s agreement to lend BPI money to renovate and develop the property was a no-go.

He said the ideal candidate would be a company that has experience, significant resources, a vision for the property and a commitment to develop Grand Bahama as a destination.

“The issue,” he said, “of the owner financing for the redevelopment, or the government providing funding for the redevelopment we thought was simply a no-go. It was a $50m loan to RCl and ITM Group in their subsidiary company Bahamas Ports Investments Limited. And then there was not a firm commitment to complete the redevelopment in the shortest possible time frame. We were not satisfied that they were committed with the timelines that the new government would like to see and there were various other elements of the deal that we simply did not find feasible, acceptable for the Bahamian people.”

Mr Cooper said to maintain and operate the Grand Lucayan property, the government will likely continue to expend $1.2m to $1.5m per month, money he said is crucial to maintain the value of the property and the attractiveness of Grand Bahama as a tourism destination.

“We’ve taken the decision as I’ve indicated to keep the property open to maintain value, to maintain the property itself, to provide some employment for the few persons who continue to be employed and to really keep the destination alive,” he said. “But let me say to you that we want to sell the property in the shortest possible time frame. We are committed to doing a deal expeditiously.”

The government has spent more than $150m on the Grand Lucayan resort. Mr Cooper said in choosing a buyer, the Davis administration hopes the government will recover its investment in the project and restore the resort with “significantly more investment”.

Former Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar blamed the struggling effort to nail down a deal for the resort largely on a “condition precedent” that required RCL to finalise its deal with the Freeport Harbour Company for the port in Grand Bahama.

Mr Cooper said conversations between Royal Caribbean and Hutchison Whampoa for the port are ongoing.

“That, of course, is a private negotiation,” he said. “They’ve indicated that while they’ve made some progress, it didn’t advance as quickly as they would like. It’s a matter for them. The government supports the transaction and should they reach an agreement, the government will expeditiously process the application for approval.”

Mr Cooper said the interest of new investors in the property will likely not depend on the status of the port development. RCL wants to develop the port into a world-class facility.

“I don’t think that one has much to do with the other, quite frankly,” Mr Cooper said. “The more activity there is on the island, naturally the better it will be for a new investor into the property. But one is not contingent upon the other. It was a bad idea to couple them at the very beginning because here you have two private entities negotiating with each other on separate sets of circumstances that impact the deal on the Grand Lucayan resort while we sit and while the property deteriorates and people continue to be unemployed. That was ill-conceived and we took quick steps to decouple the deal so that we could move on with a transaction on the hotel.”

Mr Cooper said the government is open to local and foreign interests in the property.

“The reality of it is we always have a preference for local participation but these are some very serious times in Grand Bahama and therefore we are going to pick the best buyer with vision, significant resources and who is willing and prepared to share in the overall strategic long-term direction for the island of Grand Bahama,” he said.

The Minnis administration purchased the hotel for $65 million in August 2018. Despite criticism over the move, the Minnis administration maintained it only planned to hold on to the hotel to preserve the island’s economy before selling it to a viable developer.

However, the sale to Royal Caribbean/ITM was not finalised before the Minnis administration was voted out of office in September.