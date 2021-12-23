Process To Verify Ids Underway

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FOLLOWING revelations about the administration of contracts at the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, officials were yesterday in the process of trying to verify contractors so money owed can be paid.

According to Press Secretary Clint Watson, anyone who does not submit the required documents to the authority will not receive outstanding funds.

“They are going through the verification process for those present contract holders to find out who has which contract and what accounts are they going to and who are behind these contracts,” Mr Watson said yesterday.

“Once persons bring their documents and are verified, they will qualify for their payment electronically.

“It’s the process they must go through in order to be paid.”

A public notice was published in The Tribune by the authority yesterday advising people holding valid contracts to present themselves to the National Sports Authority on two days – yesterday and today – to make the document submissions.

The required documents included a copy of the contract, government issued identification or in the case of a corporate entity, evidence a power of attorney to verify the person is authorised to act on behalf of the entity along with an ID.

A tax compliance certificate, NIB company registration certificate and VAT certificate if the annual value of the contracts with the authority was in excess of $80,000 is also required.

The authority also asked for bank account information as no termination payment would be made to third party accounts on behalf of the terminated contractor.

McKell Bonaby, BPPPBA chairman, could not be reached for comment.

Last week it was announced the authority would terminate all current contracts after external investigators found numerous lapses in its functioning and internal controls.

Mr Bonaby suggested last Friday that as many as 1,400 contractors will be affected by this.

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Watson said the contracts will be terminated in a legal manner so that contractors who have a valid contract will be paid.

“However,” he said last week, “they will now be paid in a way that fully complies with all existing laws, regulations and best financial and accounting practice.

“Given that there is no information on file relating to the ‘Know Your Customer’ requirements, every contractor will be required to attend in person at a venue to be announced shortly and provide the basic KYC documentation for the maintenance of proper internal records of the authority.

“They will have to produce a document or documents to prove their identity (such as a passport, driver’s licence or NIB card), they will have to confirm their bank details, and they will have to be tax and NIB compliant, as the law requires,” Mr Watson said at the time.

Mr Bonaby previously said some 300 general service workers will fill the void after current contracts are cancelled. He said by mid-January the authority expects to “right-size the ship,” allowing those workers to return to their usual duties.

K Christie and Co Chartered Accountants conducted the operational review of the BPPPBA which uncovered the lapses in operations.

The firm said it did not perform an audit of the authority; the experts merely conducted a review requested by the Ministry of Finance, one that does not fit the requirements of an audit as outlined by International Standards on Auditing or International Standards on Review Engagements.

The probe found the authority went tens of millions of dollars over budget despite no “real needs on the ground” for this overspend; found inconsistencies in signatures on contracts; and VAT returns were not filed, among other lapses.