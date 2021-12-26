Two Dead After Shootings On Christmas Eve And Christmas Day

Two men are dead after shootings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
In the first incident, a man was reportedly standing in Quakoo Street on Friday at around 8.30pm when an armed man approached and shot him before fleeing. The victim was was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.
The second incident took place in Grand Bahama at around 11pm on Saturday.
A man was shot by two armed men at a business on East Sunrise Highway and was found in his car after he collided with several parked vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was shot in the leg in the incident and was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital.
Two men are in custody in connection with the investigation.
• Police are also investigating a double shooting in West End, Grand Bahama on Saturday night.
According to reports, a group of men were outside a business on Bay Shore Road at around 10pm, when they got into a physical altercation. One of the men then shot two others.
They were both taken to Rand Memorial Hospital and are listed in serious but stable condition.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 19 hours, 27 minutes ago
All evidence is gearing toward robberies
JohnQ 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
These thugs are running the streets every single day and have been for years. They routinely engage one another for the purpose of establishing respect and/or revenge. Meanwhile, we law abiding citizens are living behind barred windows and doors, without the ability to move about safely. Unfortunately, the situation isn't going to improve, and we are left to wonder what is next. The police can't protect us and we are not allowed to protect/defend ourselves. So as we travel around we see the results, decaying cities, theft and crime everywhere, citizens who fear for life and property, and no light at the end of the tunnel. Our country is populated with the lowest class of society, who have no respect for themselves or others. And care nothing about killing someone.
Our laws must be enforced without hesitation, bail or any early release.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID