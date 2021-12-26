Two Dead After Shootings On Christmas Eve And Christmas Day

Two men are dead after shootings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

In the first incident, a man was reportedly standing in Quakoo Street on Friday at around 8.30pm when an armed man approached and shot him before fleeing. The victim was was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

The second incident took place in Grand Bahama at around 11pm on Saturday.

A man was shot by two armed men at a business on East Sunrise Highway and was found in his car after he collided with several parked vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was shot in the leg in the incident and was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital.

Two men are in custody in connection with the investigation.

• Police are also investigating a double shooting in West End, Grand Bahama on Saturday night.

According to reports, a group of men were outside a business on Bay Shore Road at around 10pm, when they got into a physical altercation. One of the men then shot two others.

They were both taken to Rand Memorial Hospital and are listed in serious but stable condition.