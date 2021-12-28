Peter Young: A Message Straight From The Queen’S Heart

THE Queen’s message to the people is a staple of Britain’s Christmas tradition. In the run-up to this year’s festivities, many anticipated her speech to the nation on Christmas Day would be particularly personal since the past months have been a notably difficult and sad time for her including the loss of her husband, falling ill herself for a short period and the much-publicised troubles within her family. And so it proved to be – of all the Christmas Day messages she has delivered, this may have been the most heartfelt and personal one yet.

Her speech is traditionally about Britain and its people as a whole. It is a moment when the Monarch reflects on the meaning of Christmas and the challenges facing the nation. She fulfilled this custom effectively this year in talking about the current problems of the pandemic - albeit fairly briefly - and its serious effect on so many, but at the same time looking forward to a better year ahead. She also highlighted the importance of “passing the baton” to the next generation.

The evidence shows many people derive inspiration from The Queen for her wisdom, strength and constancy - and as a symbol of unity and continuity for the nation. She invariably raises people’s spirits and soothes their anxieties. So, it comes as no surprise that, according to the official published figures, it was the most watched programme on television on Christmas Day, with 7.4 million people tuning in to her broadcast and millions more streaming online.

This was her first Christmas address since the death in April of Prince Philip, two months short of his 100th birthday. Wearing her honeymoon sapphire brooch and with a photograph next to her of them together to mark their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007, she paid an emotional tribute to her beloved husband of 73 years who had been the longest-serving Consort.

She said that Christmas can be a time of great happiness and good cheer, but it can be hard for those who have lost loved ones - and this year, especially, “I understand why”. She described how “his sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were irrepressible” while his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first laid eyes on him”. As she added so poignantly, life consists of final partings as well as first meetings and she had drawn comfort from the warmth and affection of countless tributes to him from around the world.

Speaking more broadly, The Queen explained how the teachings of Jesus Christ had been “the bedrock of her religious faith”. The birth of a child was a new dawn and it was important for all of us to look for our inner child and find joy in the simple things of life while the need for people to show kindness and compassion towards one another never changed. She also mentioned the Commonwealth Games due to take place in Birmingham next summer since, as head of the Commonwealth, this event was near to her heart.

For those interested in the history of this annual tradition, it began with an address by King George V on the radio in 1932. At that time, this was perhaps the only occasion the Monarch could talk directly to the people. The Queen, who acceded to the throne in 1952 on the premature death of her father, George VI, maintained the practice on the radio before delivering her first Christmas speech on television in 1957.

The speech is always pre-recorded and transmitted at 3pm on Christmas Day itself when families traditionally gather around the TV in the afternoon after a festive and often bibulous lunch. Cynics say the speech is drafted for her by courtiers but it is well known that she sets the tone, contributes her particular thoughts and has overall control of what is her own personalised message to the people.

This year, of course, in the midst of the uncertainty and unpredictability of the pandemic, members of The Queen’s own family were unable to gather in the traditional way at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk. It is noteworthy that, unlike certain politicians, the Royal Family has scrupulously adhered to the coronavirus restrictions and it was reported that she intended to spend Christmas Day itself quietly at Windsor Castle with just a few family members; and, despite being triple-vaccinated, she apparently did not attend any church services.

With the approach of her 96th birthday next April, the emphasis now is on the Sovereign’s health. She recently suffered a bout of ill-health and was ordered by her doctors to rest. So, she was forced to withdraw from a number of engagements last year, including Remembrance Sunday which is said to be a sacred duty for her, but she was well enough to carry out her duties as head of state.

The Queen will surely wish to be physically fit for a busy schedule next year. This coming February marks the 70th anniversary of her father’s death and thus also her seventieth year on the throne. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be a major milestone for her after having overtaken, in 2015, her great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, to become the longest-reigning English monarch in history.

A defining quality of Her Majesty is considered by many to be her dignity and composure together with her stoicism in the face of adversity and a readiness to lead by example. In her Christmas Day addresses she always manages to find the right words to reflect the public mood and bring people together, and this year was no exception. She showed everybody that she was bearing up as she shared her personal grief with them and she also spoke from the heart in demonstrating her concern for all at a most difficult time for the nation. In such circumstances, is it any wonder that she is revered both at home and around the world.

Love conquers all

Although it is the case that in increasingly secular times there is a danger of Christmas becoming primarily a worldwide cultural and commercial event, it remains, of course, fundamentally a traditional and sacred Christian festival celebrating the birth of Jesus. However, so many people now regard it as essentially a time for loved-ones to gather in order to pursue popular customs like exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, attending church services together and sharing meals with family and friends.

But, even though the festival has become increasingly commercialised and sometimes glitzy, it is still a magical time, especially for children; but also for adults, who – unlike children who want the latest in trendy toys - may consider that the best gifts Santa Claus can bring them at Christmas to enhance their lives is rest, peace and health!

For adults, these end of year celebrations may also bring back joyous memories of their own childhood. On a personal note, I still recall so vividly at a tender age the love of family. One year, my parents gave me a specially built wooden military fort which they knew I particularly wanted. Staying awake on Christmas Eve to hear my father bringing it to the house during the evening as a surprise, it was sheer bliss the next morning to take possession of it as my very own!

But, amid any such thoughts about Christmas, it is also a moment to pause for reflection about life and to think about others less fortunate who might be experiencing tough times for one reason or another. Such individuals – for example, the lonely or those in despair – may view Christmas as a period to be endured rather than enjoyed and only hope the festivities from which they are excluded will be over as quickly as possible so that they can resume their normal daily lives in the manner they have learnt to deal with. For loneliness is said to be a blight on modern society.

There are always people with mental issues or who may be depressed for whatever reason as well as wounded military veterans suffering because of overwhelming disabilities or the newly bereaved or those who are simply down on their luck and unable to cope on their own.

Even at Christmas time, all too often the less attractive side of human beings can be cruelly evident – in particular, those who treat others badly through sins of omission or by purposely hurting those who are perceived to have wronged them in some way – as they ignore the biblical command “to do unto others as you would have them do to you”.

Thus, many believe Christmas should be a time for people to weave in to their daily lives the Christian virtues of faith, hope and charity and to appreciate and give thanks for what they have rather than indulge in jealousy and envy of others. But, over and above everything, it is a time for showing the love that conquers all.

In a separate piece on this page, I have written about The Queen’s highly personal Christmas message this year following the loss of her husband. At the time of the death of Princess Diana in 1997, she is said to have made reference to a work “Auguries of Innocence” by the famous English poet William Blake - published in 1863 but apparently composed much earlier - about the intertwining of joy and sorrow and that happiness and grief are part of life. That surely reflects her thinking and there is evidence that many people have found comfort in this lengthy poem, four lines of which read thus:

It is right it should be so;

Man is made for joy and woe;

And when this we rightly know,

Safely through the world we go.

An opportunity to shine.

Christmas lights in Rawson Square

What a pleasure it was to see the wonderful Christmas lights this year in downtown Nassau.

My wife and I drove to Rawson Square as soon as darkness fell on Christmas Eve to look at the fine and imaginative display of lighting.

This included a depiction outside the Parliament buildings of the nativity scene and a splendid Christmas tree, beautifully lit up, on the northern side of the square. As well as other illumination, the trees down the length of Bay Street were also adorned with fairy lights.

It is the case, of course, that without the normal bleachers in place for viewing Junkanoo there was more scope than usual for arranging such a splendid display. But I imagine many will wish to congratulate the organisers for producing what is surely the best Christmas lighting for many years – and, judging from the busy traffic on Bay Street and the crowds who had come to see the display, large numbers of people have already appreciated the wonderful work produced by those responsible.