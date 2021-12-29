Investigator Tells Of Libel Probe Steps

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FINANCIAL crime investigator recounted yesterday how he conducted a number of inquiries at several agencies after being informed of a libel complaint made by former Water and Sewerage Corporation Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson.

Jared Turnquest, of the Financial Crimes Investigation Branch, took the stand before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, testifying of his involvement in the investigation of Gregory Miller.

Miller is charged with attempted intentional libel and intentional libel after prosecutors alleged he transferred $200 to Mr Gibson’s Royal Bank of Canada account in an attempt to defame him in December 2018.

He is further accused of causing the publication of defamatory matter concerning Mr Gibson on a Jones Communication Network television programme in June 2019.

Miller, who is represented by Ian Cargill, has denied the allegations.

During yesterday’s trial, Mr Turnquest, a detective sergeant, recalled how he was given certain instructions last October to investigate a complaint reported by Mr Gibson.

He said after receiving certain information, he visited Mr Gibson at WSC where the Long Island MP later handed over several documents to him.

Some of the documents, he said, included print outs of Mr Gibson’s online bank account and conversations Mr Gibson had with the bank as well as a letter sent from APEX Underground and Utilities Construction written to former Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

He further told the court that he received documents relating to water contracts for Crooked Island and Long Island, a compact disc containing a video of a Jones Communication Network televised interview among other things.

Mr Turnquest said in the days following, he visited the Registrar’s Department where he also received certificates relating to the ownership of APEX and the company’s good standing, etc.

He added that he then went to the Ministry of Public Works to speak with Mr Bannister, who was the minister at the time, who told him certain information and also showed him a letter that was addressed to him.

Mr Turnquest continued his testimony by referring to conversations he had with several other people, including Bennet Minnis, a former WSC board member, and Oneil Knowles.

The police detective then recalled how sometime last December, he obtained a production order signed and granted by Supreme Court Justice Turner that allowed him to obtain certain bank account information relating to Mr Miller and APEX.

He said a month later, Miller turned himself into police and was later interviewed by him.

During the interview, the witness said he asked the accused a series of questions concerning the libel complaint.

Among the questions posed to Miller was whether he was affiliated with APEX and had an RBC account.

The court heard that Miller was also questioned about the libel complaints made against him.

The detective said while Miller admitted to being affiliated with the company during the interview, he refused to answer other questions put to him.

When asked by the prosecution if he did anything to the documents, Mr Turnquest replied that he marked his police number on them among other things and later showed them to Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt.

Yesterday, the prosecutor sought to enter several of the documents as exhibits for evidence, but this was rejected after defence argued that he couldn't do so as Mr Turnquest did not create the documents, but only requested them.

The case continues on January 6, 2022.