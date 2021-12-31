Murder Toll For Year Stands At 119

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE country recorded 119 homicides so far in 2021, a 75 percent increase when compared with the 68 that occurred during the same period in 2020.

There were 103 murders in New Providence, 13 in Grand Bahama and three in the Family Islands, according to Police Commissioner Paul Rolle yesterday.

The nation also saw a 19 percent increase in crimes against the person, he said, when compared with the same timeframe last year.

Commissioner Rolle gave the new crime statistics yesterday during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Preliminary figures indicate that during the month of December, crimes against the person decreased by 24 percent and crimes against the property decreased by four percent when compared to December 2020,” the Commissioner said.

“However, year to date crimes against the person increased overall by 19 percent when compared with this period of last year. There was no change in crime against property year to date.

“We have investigated 119 incidents of homicides thus far in 2021 compared with 68 in 2020. There were 103 murders in New Providence, 13 in Grand Bahama and three in the Family Islands.”

He continued: “For the month of December 2021, we recorded 12 homicides. Fatal gunshots remain the leading cause of death.”

Regarding crimes of a sexual nature, the Commissioner pleaded for women to not walk alone in dimly lit areas.

“Recently we recorded four sexual offence matters, including two incest, one indecent assault and one rape of females all here in New Providence.

“In the rape matter, a 29-year-old woman was walking in the area of Carmichael Primary (School) when she was attacked and sexually assaulted.

“I cannot express enough to encourage young women and old alike not to walk in dark areas alone. This occurred around 5am in the morning.

“The reality is that no one is safe to do so regardless of your place.”

Commissioner Rolle also said that nationwide police recorded 34 armed robberies in December.

“The majority of these occurred in or around residences and others at business establishments and (on) streets as persons were arriving home or getting into their vehicles. These were where the majority of these armed robbery incidents took place and I want to again encourage persons to be aware of your surroundings. When you are going home make sure that you’re not being followed by persons who may wish to have ill intent,” he said.