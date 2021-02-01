Dames Declares All Claims Will Be Examined

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of National Security Marvin Dames has again expressed confidence in the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s capability to investigate local complaints against Lyford Cay homeowner Peter Nygard despite allegations of bribery made against officers.

“The Fifth Estate”, a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) television programme, last week aired an eyebrow-raising piece on Nygard’s “pamper parties” at Lyford Cay where it is alleged women and underage girls were drugged and raped.

The broadcast featured claims from former Nygard associates who alleged local politicians and senior police officers received money to help conceal the 79-year-old’s alleged offences.

The programme recounted much of the same allegations The Tribune has extensively reported over many months stemming from civil and criminal actions lodged in the US and Canada.

When asked by The Tribune yesterday if there were fears the latest TV programme painted police in a bad light, Mr Dames expressed confidence in law enforcement in investigating allegations.

“No one ever wants to hear allegations about individuals, especially in public service, and you know I would expect that the police will and are looking at. I mean there were any number of complaints that were filed that I’m aware of and that the police are currently investigating and so we’ll see where it goes,” he said.

Asked if police are currently looking into claims, he responded: “Of course. No one is above the law, okay, and we’re not going to be a part of any cover-up, okay. If allegations are made against individuals whether in public service, whether in the police force, whether in any agency - there’s an obligation to follow through on that to determine whether there is any validity to it or otherwise. Anyone would want to know that if you accuse me of something that you want it to be looked into to clear your name. Right, so this is no different.

“So, no one is above the law... and so one of the positions of this government since coming into power and we say that we will deal with corruption - public sector corruption and wherever it falls. Wherever it leads you know law enforcement will follow. That’s how it ought to be and I won’t accept anything otherwise.”

Last year Mr Dames told this newspaper police will investigate claims that Nygard concealed his alleged sexual crimes by bribing local law enforcement officials - brought to light in a US lawsuit.

However, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle told reporters in December the police force had not receive any official complaints of “complicity” with any officers.

“We have not received any complaints about complicity of any officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force currently or present,” Commissioner Rolle said previously. “…But like, I said. I’m not going to go any further with that and the matter is now before a judge and please don’t draw this commissioner into that.”

The police chief also admitted officers visited Nygard’s home in Lyford Cay in 2019 as a part of an investigation into sexual assault allegations made against him but found that he had already left the country.

His comments came after Nygard was charged by the US Department of Justice with sex trafficking and racketeering last December.