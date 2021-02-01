Gross Govt Borrowing Leaps Four-Fold To $2bn

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
The government’s gross borrowings leapt four-fold year-over-year to more than $2bn during the six months to end-2020, it was revealed yesterday, exceeding what was projected for the full fiscal year.
The so-called “fiscal snapshot” and report for the 2020-2021 first half, which covers the six months from July 1 last year, disclosed that the Minnis administration borrowed a total $2.12bn compared to just $530.9m during the same period in the prior fiscal year.
And that $2.12bn exceeded the $2.024bn in gross borrowings that the government had projected it would need to raise for the entire 2020-2021 fiscal year, with the former figure equivalent to 104.8 percent of that sum. This means that it has borrowed more, in gross terms, during the first six months of the year than it had originally forecast it would need for the entire 12-month span.
However, Marlon Johnson, the Ministry of Finance’s acting financial secretary, told Tribune Business there was nothing to be alarmed about. He argued that while the gross borrowing figures had been released for “public consumption”, the critical number from the government’s perspective was its net borrowing.
This measures the actual increase in its liabilities, or debt, because it strips out the the gross borrowing proceeds that are used to pay down its existing bills. The “fiscal snapshot” shows the government as repaying more debt in the first six months of the 2020-2021 fiscal year than it had planned to in the entire 12-month period.
Some $921.3m worth of debt principal was repaid from its $2.12m gross borrowing proceeds in the period to end-December, with the former figure equivalent to 132.3 percent of the $696.6m it was forecast to repay for the full year.
Mr Johnson did not comment on whether the government is repaying debt principal faster than originally planned, but the effect of stripping out these payments leaves a net borrowing increase - as measured by the rise in the Public Treasury’s liabilities - of $1.199bn - a sum equivalent to 90.3 percent of the $1.327bn fiscal deficit that is projected for the year to end-June 2021.
When challenged about the discrepancy between the $736.1m fiscal deficit shown for the 2020-2021 half-year, and the $1.199bn increase in the Government’s debts, Mr Johnson said this related to timing differences caused by drawing down on borrowed funds ahead of repaying short-term advances such as those received from the Central Bank.
Another factor, he added, was the decision to refinance the Bahamas Electricity Corporation’s (BEC) legacy $246m debt with a bridging loan, which transformed this from a contingent liability to a direct debt even though the electricity utility is making the interest payments until this is refinanced via its planned Rate Reduction Bond (RRB).
Mr Johnson also told Tribune Business that the Government had little choice, as a result of COVID-19’s brutal impact on its finances, but to suspend payments to the so-called “sinking funds” that have been created to fund repayment of specific bond and debt issues.
“You do that when the Government has surplus cash with which to make the payments, and everybody understands the last half of the year we had,” he said. “We hope to do so [make payments] in the second half, but cash flow didn’t allow us to set aside any in the sinking fund.”
The Government’s report for the second quarter and first half of the 2020-2021 fiscal year said: “During the first half of the fiscal year 2020-2021, no contributions were made to the sinking fund established to retire future debt obligations given the increasing requirements posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the fiscal performance.
“At end-December 2020, the three arrangements earmarked for scheduled retirement of external bonds held a cumulative value of $195.4m, while the funds set aside for the two local arrangement stood at $13.3m.”
A breakdown of the Government’s borrowings and repayments over the fiscal 2020-2021 first half showed it had actually repaid more Bahamian dollars than it borrowed. It repaid $564.1m, and repaid $530.3m, as $244.9m and $54.8m, respectively, were used to repay short-term Central Bank advances and Treasury Bill paper.
However, the Government’s foreign currency borrowings exceeded its repayments by some $1.233bn largely due to the $825m worth of bonds it placed on the international capital markets in late 2020. While this bolstered the external reserves to a record $2.3bn, protecting the US dollar exchange rate regime against COVID’s short-term ravages, some will be concerned over the potential long-term pressures.
“In meeting its operational requirements, the Government incurred a net increase in liabilities over the period of $1.199bn,” the report confirmed. “Budgetary financing requirements were met through borrowings totaling $2.12bn, compared with $530.9m for the same period of the prior fiscal year.
“Debt amortisation payments were boosted to $921.3m from the year-earlier $325.7m, and included the repayment of the $248m bridge financing and $244.9m in Central Bank advances.
“As of result of net borrowing activities, the direct charge on the Government - exclusive of exchange rate adjustments - increased by $1.199bn to $9.39bn or an estimated 78.8 percent of GDP at end-December 2020, as compared to 66 percent of GDP at end-June 2020.”
benniesun 16 hours, 36 minutes ago
Numerology: the study of the purported mystical or esoteric relationship between numbers and the character or action of physical objects and living things.
"Minnis administration borrowed a total $2.12bn".
The boiling point of water is 212F.
We are being cooked and will very soon be served up to the finance men.
tribanon 14 hours, 19 minutes ago
And you more than most should know my Communist Chinese friend.
proudloudandfnm 10 hours ago
You need a shrink. Your obsession with China is not healthy....
benniesun 13 hours, 17 minutes ago
@tribanon - I wonder if you truly read what I have posted at this forum, or is it a lack of comprehension? I have openly stated that all governments (capitalist, communist, monarchy, dictatorship, etc..) are established by TPTB. Like the various forms of religions, the different forms of government entrap us and pit us against one another so that we do not fathom the existence of the puppet masters. The same sources who financed capitalism has financed communism. This information is readily available.
bahamianson 16 hours, 33 minutes ago
ok , let us just increase VAT to 25% and problem is solved. You do not need to have a degree to recommend exactly what the government wants to do. They need money , and the only entity that has apparent money is the people. I cannot understand why people with business and finance degrees are hired in the government if they increase taxes every time to solve a financial problem. You have the degrees, use them and solve our problems without increasing taxes.
KapunkleUp 16 hours, 26 minutes ago
My guess is that the problem can be solved BUT that would mean an end to the self enrichment for these guys. There are only 3 ways you can really get rich around here. 1. You one of those OLD families who already own everything. 2. You become a crooked lawyer. 3. You become a crooked politician.
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 1 minute ago
I like your handle!
K4C 16 hours, 11 minutes ago
The national debt now stands at $9.34 billion, that's over 20k for every person in the Bahamas
sheeprunner12 14 hours, 25 minutes ago
Real national debt is OVER $12 Billion ........ Govt guaranteeing a lot of debt for SOEs and pensions ......... Its like you say you owe the bank loan & credit card bill, but you also borrowing from your family & friends ..... and turn around and say that your "official" debt is with the bank only ....... That is what our Govt is doing.
K4C 13 hours, 40 minutes ago
that makes the future even gloomier for Bahamians
tribanon 14 hours, 9 minutes ago
Unbelievable!! Here we see the very deceitfully dense Marlon Johnson trying to make the case that it's okay for our country to borrow itself into oblivion as long as it's paying some of its larger bills on a regular basis, like government payroll. We all know where this false sense of comfort is headed. To the very same place you or your business would end up if you tried to indefinitely borrow to pay your bills.
lovingbahamas 14 hours, 2 minutes ago
Remember the old days? Duties were like 10%. No VAT. No imminent income taxes being talked about? No billions borrowed from Chinese? What happened? I really can’t say my life is better. Everything costs more. Yet, our government is deeper in debt than ever and for the foreseeable future has no way out. I am praying the dollar doesn’t get unpegged. We are in a really deep hole.
Proguing 10 hours, 33 minutes ago
Increase in taxes lead to higher deficits, which lead to higher taxes, which lead to higher deficits and so on until bankruptcy...
Clamshell 13 hours, 27 minutes ago
I don’t see why this is a problem. Just observe the time-tested Bahamian response: If somebody was dumb enough to lend you money, don’t pay them back. Buy some new rims or a new cell phone instead.
bahamianson 11 hours, 51 minutes ago
Lol
GodSpeed 13 hours, 24 minutes ago
This whole system is going to collapse so what does it matter. Every nation is in debt up to their eyeballs.
TalRussell 12 hours, 53 minutes ago
Soon goin' learn more truth, precisely, how the local stock market will react the newest $2 billion round borrowings...a topic which the mainstream media coverage hasn't wanted to be much touched...like, did the $2 billion included the $15 million spent by ministry finance for supples? Shakehead a quick once for Upyeahvote, twice for Not?
BONEFISH 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
The country is nearing a fiscal cliff. Standing very close to the abyss.
Who ever wins the government after 2022 has to come up with a sensible fiscal plan. The IMF has already stated how this deficit and growing debt has to be dealt with.
As for Johnson ,the acting financial secretary ,he is in over his head. A big time FNM supporter told me that. Also an investment banker aboard said the same thing to me.
