Nothing To Hide: Christie And Davis Insist Party’S Reputation Is Clear Amid Nygard Allegations

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie said in a new Canadian television programme that he has “no fear of any investigation” into his conduct in public life concerning Peter Nygard.

He spoke via a phone interview with reporters for CBC Television’s The Fifth Estate, an episode of which aired last week.

“I spent 43 years in public life,” Mr Christie said. “There’s no equivocation about my commitment to integrity so I just want to be able to say it clearly, and as strongly as I possibly can to you, I have no fear of any investigation into my conduct in public life, full stop.”

During the episode, several clips of Nygard and Mr Christie together are shown. One video shows Mr Christie at the wedding of one of Nygard’s daughters in Winnipeg, Canada in 2011.

During a speech at the event, Mr Christie, then leader of the opposition, described Nygard as a “significant personality in The Bahamas, known for his philanthropy”.

“(He is) a contributor to those who are in need.”

Describing how they met, Mr Christie said: “He was having some difficulty with his residency and I was introduced to him and facilitated the granting of that certificate that enabled him to be resident in The Bahamas.”

Another video clip showed Mr Christie meeting Nygard in Las Vegas.

The episode also shows Nygard celebrating the Progressive Liberal Party’s 2012 election victory.

“Isn’t that wonderful, we won, we won, we won,” Nygard says in the clip. “It’s one of the best nights in my life. I never thought I’d get so involved in politics, let alone be the key instrument in making it happen.”

The US Department of Justice charged Nygard with sex trafficking and racketeering offences in December and authorities arrested the fashion mogul in Winnipeg that month.

Dozens of women over a 25-year period have accused Nygard of sexual misconduct.

Nygard is currently trying to secure bail ahead of extradition proceedings.

His lawyers said in a Canadian court last week that he would be under constant video surveillance and have a security guard watching the outside of his house if he is released on bail.