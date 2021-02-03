Man Says He Bought Marijuana For Pain

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 58-year-old man who was found with seven grams of marijuana that he claimed he bought to help alleviate his chronic pain was yesterday placed on probation for nine months.

Ricardo McHardy was arrested after officers found $35 worth of Indian hemp in his home on January 28.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession during his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis.

The prosecution said officers, acting on information, went to McHardy’s residence. Upon their arrival, they showed the accused their warrant and informed him they would be searching the building. During their investigation, officers found two clear plastic wraps and a homemade cigarette, which all contained marijuana, in McHardy’s bedroom. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit. In an interview there, he said he smoked the drugs to help ease his back pain.

During the hearing, McHardy also said he had steel in his leg after getting injured in a serious accident and explained that he would smoke marijuana to help ease his pain.

As a result, Magistrate Rolle Davis placed McHardy on nine months’ probation. He warned him if he failed to comply with the conditions of his release, he would be fined $500 or risk spending three months behind bars.