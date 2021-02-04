House Speaker Halson Moultrie Resigns From Fnm

Speaker of the House and MP for Nassau Village Halson Moultrie has resigned from the Free National Movement.

In a statement, Mr Moultrie thanked the FNM for their recognition and the opportunity to be elected as a member of the successful 2017 team.

But, he said, “My patriotic and not to be compromised convictions on fundamental essentials of democracy and good governance such as separation of powers, autonomy and independence of the legislature and judiciary, accountability and transparency, freedom of information and respect for the constitution makes my continued affiliation and association divergent and untenable.”

He added that he will continue to serve as an Independent member until the House is either prorogued for the purpose of electing a new Speaker or dissolved for a general election.

He said he will consult with his wife and constituents before making a decision on re-election.

