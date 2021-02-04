House Speaker Halson Moultrie Resigns From Fnm

Speaker of the House and MP for Nassau Village Halson Moultrie has resigned from the Free National Movement.
In a statement, Mr Moultrie thanked the FNM for their recognition and the opportunity to be elected as a member of the successful 2017 team.
But, he said, “My patriotic and not to be compromised convictions on fundamental essentials of democracy and good governance such as separation of powers, autonomy and independence of the legislature and judiciary, accountability and transparency, freedom of information and respect for the constitution makes my continued affiliation and association divergent and untenable.”
He added that he will continue to serve as an Independent member until the House is either prorogued for the purpose of electing a new Speaker or dissolved for a general election.
He said he will consult with his wife and constituents before making a decision on re-election.
• See Friday’s Tribune for more
Honestman 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Should have been removed some time ago. He has never understood the role of House Speaker.
Hoda 57 minutes ago
Sound like someone wasn’t going to be the incumbent candidate for Nassau village.
John 2 minutes ago
Halson Moultrie’s heart was never in the FNM, so he’s going home where his heart is. Unfortunately (for him) this may be the end of his political career. And unfortunately (for him) it may also have been an end if his political career if he stayed with the FNM
