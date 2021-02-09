Officer Held On Inagua Rape Charge

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force officer accused of raping a colleague has been “relieved of his duties” pending a police investigation into the allegations, the RBDF confirmed yesterday.

In a press statement, RBDF said the incident took place in Matthew Town, Inagua.

RBDF officials also said the alleged victim has already been seen by a local doctor in the community and is expected to receive counselling.

Meanwhile, the alleged perpetrator has since been placed into police custody.

“With regret, the RBDF acknowledges an alleged rape involving an officer and marine at Matthew Town, Great Inagua. The matter was immediately turned over to the local police for further investigation, and the victim was seen by a medical doctor on the island,” the RBDF said.

“The alleged perpetrator was immediately relieved of his duties and will be extracted from the island today via police air support and will be placed on administrative leave. Counselling led by the defence force’s chaplain is being prepared for the alleged victim, and any of the other individuals psychologically affected by the incident.”

Yesterday, RBDF Commodore Raymond King strongly denounced all forms of sexual violence, insisting the agency will not hesitate to take action against any of its employees found committing such acts.

“This administration does not condone or support sexual assaults, rapes or any such act that includes sexual harassment. Such persons committing those acts will be placed before the courts,” he said.

“I wish to encourage members to be disciplined, ascribe to our core values, sentries of customs, and military traditions. We are a disciplined force and if personnel are unable to fulfil those obligations, they ought to resign or retire from the service. We have zero-tolerance for such acts or allegations, and these individuals will be dealt with swiftly and transparently with due process.

“Further, there is no fraternisation policy in the public service or the other uniform branches in the country to discourage consensual intermarriages and relations. However, such policy is being given careful and deliberate consideration by the commander of the defence force at the time.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating the rape report on Inagua.