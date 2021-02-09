Three Arrested After High-Powered Weapons Found

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A joint surveillance by law enforcement officers in Grand Bahama has led to the arrest of three men and the discovery illegal high-powered weapons and ammunition in the Freeport area.

Officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s plainclothes branch, assisted by Bahamas Customs Canine Unit, executed a search warrant shortly after 9am on Monday at a residence on Belgrave Lane in the Back of Town area.

While conducting surveillance, officers saw three men getting out of a vehicle with a firearm.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that two of the suspects proceeded down a service track road and placed the firearm into the bushes.

“Officers then immediately broke surveillance and ran into the direction of the suspects. The suspects upon seeing the officers then fled,” she said.

Mr Pinder said the suspects were captured and taken back to the bushy area where officers found a black AR15 rifle with a scope attached.

With the assistance of a Customs Canine dog, officers also found a black M16/M4 model with 100 5.56mm rounds of ammunition in the magazine drum.

Supt Pinder said that the suspects – ages 23, 28, and 32 years – of Freeport, were arrested and taken into police custody.

She said that two of the suspects are known to police and are on bail on murder and attempted murder charges.

In Abaco, police also discovered a firearm and ammunition in bushes.

Supt Pinder reported that shortly after 11am, officers of the Abaco District, acting on information, went to Murphy Town, where they discovered a black Matrix Aerospace 5.56 assault rifle, with a black magazine containing 19 rounds of ammunition.

She said no arrest was made in that matter. However, investigations are continuing.