Security Guard Shot In Robbery

A SECURITY guard was shot during an attempted armed robbery at a money transfer company yesterday.

Police said shortly after 3pm, officers were called to the scene of an attempted armed robbery, which occurred at Cash and Go on Rosetta Street.

On their arrival, investigations revealed that a lone gunman entered the building and accosted two security officers. A struggle followed and as a result one of the guards was shot in the right hand.

The suspect then left the establishment and ran in a western direction along Rosetta Street. The injured security guard was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing.