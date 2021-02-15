Miller-Uibo Wins 400m, Shatters Nacac Record

By BRENT STUBBS

It was the second record breaking performance this year for Shaunae Miller-Uibo as she powered to victory in the women’s 400 metres at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in New York.

As one of two Bahamians competing in the event on Saturday, Miller-Uibo made her return to her speciality in her first indoor race in seven years look like an easy job.

It wasn’t as smooth sailing for Grand Bahamian native Donald Thomas as his debut this season in the men’s high jump produced a fifth place finish.

Like a well-oiled machine, Miller-Uibo completed the first of two laps on the 200m track in a split of 23.92 seconds and came back in the second lap in 26.29 as she sped to victory in a world-leading time of 50.21.

It also culminated with a North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) and Bahamian national record for Miller-Uibo as she shattered the previous mark of 50.34 that was established by Christine Amertil on March 12, 2006, at the World Indoor Championships in Moscow, Russia.

With the time, Miller-Uibo moved up to eighth on the world indoor all-time list.

“I came out here to see where we’re at with my training and I’m very satisfied,” she stressed. “I feel really strong right now.”

Miller-Uibo was coming off her national record feat of 22.40 at the American Track League #2 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on January 31 as she erased Pauline Davis-Thompson’s previous mark of 22.68 at the World Indoor Championships on March 11, 1995 in Barcelona, Spain.

“It was great. I wished I would have attacked it a little better from the start, but overall it was a great race,” the 26-year-old Miller-Uibo said.

“I’m very strong right now, so I have a whole lot of energy, but it was a great race.”

A trio of Americans trailed Miller-Uibo as Wadeline Jonathas got second in a season’s best of 51.95 for second with Jessica Beard third in 52.60 and 2017 world champion Phyllis Francis came in fourth in 54.86.

The reigning Olympic Games 400m champion from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016, is looking forward to going to the postponed 2020 games, scheduled for July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan with the goal of competing in the 200m.

Miller-Uibo is the 400m runner-up at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

“This one was great,” said Miller-Uibo as she was concerned about the effects on her 6-foot, one-inch frame on the turns on the indoor track.

“I like this one better. It’s a fast track and so overall, I like the performance and I like the track and so I’m quite pleased with where I’m at right now.”

Her two records in the 200 and 400 this year now pushes her total to three indoors as she also holds the 300m at 35.45 done on February 3, 2018 at the Millrose Games in New York City as well.

They are added to the five outdoor marks she holds, inclusive of the 150m (straight) in 16.23 from the Adidas Boost Boston Games on May 20, 2018 in Boston, 200m in 21.74 at the Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland on August 29, 2019, 200m (straight) in 21.76 on June 4, 2017 at the Boost Boston Games, 300m in 34.41 at the Golden Spike Ostrava and the 400m in 48.37 at 2019 World Championships in Doha.

It’s early in the season and Thomas obviously was not as fluent as he normally is, clearing 7-feet, 0 1/2-inch or 2.15 metre for his efforts. The 2007 world champion cleared his opening height of 6-10 3/4 (6-10 3/4), but failed all three attempts at 7-2 1/2 (2.15m) to drop to fifth in the field.

American Trey Culver won with a world-leading and personal best mark of 7-7 3/4 (2.33m).

The 36-year-old Thomas, who made the transformation from a basketball player to a high jumper on a dare from one of his college team-mates, is hoping to get back to his vintage form so that he can go after the Olympic medal that has eluded his illustrious career.

In addition to standing on top of the world in Osaka, Japan in 2007, Thomas has also triumphed at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, India, the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, the 2010 Central American Games in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico and the 2013 Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic.