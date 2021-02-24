University Accused Of Ending Agreement

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribuenemedia.net

THE Public Managers Union has accused University of Bahamas of abruptly discontinuing a legally binding financial agreement to a segment of the union’s bargaining group.

In a press statement yesterday, PMU said while it has made numerous concessions with a view to supporting the survival and challenges of UB, the institution has been conducting business in a manner that ignores the country’s financial crisis.

This, among other issues, has led the union to file what it called a laundry list of complaints with the Department of Labour.

“Over the years the university and the Public Managers Union have enjoyed a cordial and amicable relationship even during periods relating to financial hardship,” the statement read.

“The university recently gave a firm undertaking in writing to honour a legal financial commitment to a segment of the union’s bargaining unit. The university began to honour the agreement but abruptly discontinued to do so, which resulted in the union being forced to file a dispute at the Department of Labour.

“The Public Managers Union continues to extend itself, given the national economic crises and continues to conduct its affairs with this in the forefront of its mind.

“In light of this, the Public Managers Union made many concessions to aid in the survival and challenges the university finds itself in. Regrettably, the university continues to operate as if it is business as usual, notwithstanding the financial crises the country is currently facing and there is seemingly a great disconnect between the board of trustees and the administrative council. Thereby, negatively impacting the university and its employees.”

According to the union, UB’s proper lack of fiduciary practices has huge negative financial implications, which do not suggest the institution is in a financial crisis.

“At a time like this, the university engaged a non-national with lucrative benefits while expecting Bahamians to give up mutually agreed benefits.

“It is apparent, such practices are the continuous hiring of unadvertised positions under the disguise of filtering consultant services into full-time positions, unilaterally changing the terms and conditions of the industrial agreement(s), poor management and employee relations.

“The university’s executive management has failed in its efforts to allow due process and adhere to policies, processes and proper protocols, resulting in the union having to file a laundry list of items with the Department of Labour. Only after the filing process, they attempted to address some of the concerns.”

The union accused the university of taking advantage of a burdened society due to COVID-19 to create systems that contravene the Public Managers Union’s industrial agreement without considering the additional sacrifices that employees are making to support the university in providing services during this critical time.

It said an institution whose mission speaks to driving national development and building character particularly through teaching, learning and service must first begin to establish those characteristics among executive leadership.

PMU represents management employees at UB.

Attempts to reach a representative from UB for comment up to press time were unsuccessful.