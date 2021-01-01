0

Two Men Shot Dead On New Year's Eve

As of Friday, January 1, 2021

Police are investigating after two men were shot dead on Thursday night.

In the first incident, a man was reportedly sitting at the rear of his house on Wilson Track at around 8pm when he was approached by a man who shot him. The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In the second incident, also around 8pm, police were alerted by Shot Spotter to a shooting on Rupert Dean Lane off Poinciana Drive. A man in that area had been shot several times.

He was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

