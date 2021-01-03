A woman in Abaco is dead after she was shot in the Farm shanty town on Sunday afternoon. Another person was injured in the shooting.
Police say a man is in custody in connection with the incident.
More news to come.
Comments
Amused 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Thought they couldn't rebuild shanty towns in abaco?
TalRussell 20 minutes ago
Whilst Five+1-evil subsidies Hurricanes, crimes, suicides, and SARS-CoV-2 compete for different degrees of their harmful impact brungs to we out islands, cays, and rocks the colony's ruling 35-House-elected redcoats member *Directorate. has been more focused for whom's chest to be decorated with yet another English colonial award.
There is also +1 a direct correlation to the unfortunate deaths of that left go medically untreated. Shakehead a quick once for upyeahvote, a slow twice for not?
