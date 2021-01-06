Man Dies After Shooting In Montell Heights

Another man is dead after a shooting in Montell Heights on Tuesday night, making him the sixth person killed in five days.

According to police, the latest incident happened shortly after 8pm at Lincoln Boulevard South. On arrival at the scene, officers found the man’s body on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said initial inquiries revealed that a group of people had been gathered outside a home when a gunman approached and fired shots in the direction of where the man was found.