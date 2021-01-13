Girl, Age 7, In Hospital After Being Hit By Car

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A SEVEN-year-old child was taken to hospital yesterday after being struck by a car at Robinson Road.

Inspector Jerone Thompson, of the Royal Bahamas Police Force traffic division, said: “She ran out of a yard on Robinson Road and a vehicle that was travelling east on Robinson Road would’ve struck her. She would’ve received some injuries to her shoulder and legs – nothing life threatening.”

He said the matter is still under investigation so he couldn’t say if speed or carelessness was a factor.

In January 2020, 46-year-old Geneva Gibson died after being struck by a vehicle. Her son Deangelo Bain told The Tribune his mother went to the store for some pain killers and something to drink for her daughter. She was hit on her way back.

Later that year, a minor’s life was claimed in a similar situation. A resident of Fox Town, Abaco, 16-year-old Zion Wellington Pratt, was tragically killed by a motorist.

It was reported the teen was thrown several feet into bushes after being hit by a “speeding car” on the S C Bootle Highway – he died at the scene. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.