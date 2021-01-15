Man Placed On Probation After Drugs Found

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man who was found with over two ounces of marijuana was on Friday placed on probation for two years.

Police arrested Rashad Knowles after they found several mini ziploc baggies filled with Indian Hemp in his residence on January 13.

The court was told that that morning, officers, acting on information, went to Knowles’ Pinewood residence armed with a warrant. Upon their arrival, they informed the home’s occupants of their search and began their investigation. The prosecution said officers then deployed a K-9 dog who made indications to a closet in one of the resident’s bedrooms. When officers searched there, they discovered 27 mini baggies with suspected marijuana lying in a bag on the floor. The dog then indicated towards a bathroom, where two more ziploc baggies filled with loose marijuana were lying in plain view. Knowles was subsequently arrested and taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit. When questioned there, he told police he had received the drugs from a friend.

During his arraignment before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, Knowles pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous drug possession with intent to supply. He was subsequently put on 24 months probation and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

Magistrate Forbes warned Knowles that if he failed to comply with the conditions of his release, he would be sentenced to six months in prison.