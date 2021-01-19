‘Crime’S Down - Not By Covid’: Police Chief Insists Lockdowns Not Key To Reduced Offences

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle yesterday credited a 16 percent fall in overall crime to the efforts of his force and not a windfall from the months of lockdown enforced on the nation.
In presenting his annual crime report the Commissioner said crime statistics had been falling for a number of years and last year’s reduction was a continuation of that trend – and not solely down to COVID restrictions.
Commissioner Rolle revealed that murder figures had dropped to 23 percent, representing the lowest numbers recorded in the last 15 years.
“Our most notable highlight for 2020 was the overall reduction in crime,” Commissioner Rolle told reporters.
“The men and women of the force performed at an exceptional level and were able to accomplish this feat in a number of ways. They are to be commended.”
He said since reaching a peak in 2015, murders have steadily declined in the country over the last several years, with just 73 recorded incidents for 2020 compared with 95 in 2019.
“This is the least amount of persons killed in a year in 15 years,” Commissioner Rolle said. “We have recorded a constant decline in homicides since we peaked in 2015 when we recorded 145 murders.
“There were 59 murders in New Providence, nine in Grand Bahama and five in the Family Islands. Victims between the ages of 18 and 35 represent 62 percent of all homicides.”
In spite of the reduced figures, there was a spate of killings at the end of 2020, which the police chief said could be attributed to several factors.
“These could be related to the seasonal impacts, loosening of restrictions, on lockdown and changes in police activities as more emphasis was placed on social distancing,” he said.
According to Commissioner Rolle, retaliation and conflict continues to be leading motives behind the killings. He said police have solved more than 85 percent of the murders that occurred last year.
In his presentation the Commissioner credited the efforts of the RBPF as the source of the overall decrease in crime.
Responding to critics who point to COVID restrictions that kept people off the streets for long periods, the Commissioner said: “I could answer that with one word… nonsense. That’s why I provided the figures for the last ten years and if you look at those figures for the last ten years from what you’ve seen, we had a decline in crime.
“Even therein – and I acknowledge the fact that we had this pandemic last year – but the work that officers did as far as I’m concerned contributed to the overall reduction…Y’all have to give us the credit because we have done a whole lot and when crime goes up, we take responsibility.
“So, the least that people could do is credit us when we get a reduction, so I mean I commend our officers for the work that they’ve done and continue to do. That has nothing to do with COVID. I never saw COVID gone out and lock nobody up and I ain’t see COVID on patrol. We were out there.”
The 2020 statistics also show crimes against the person declined by 21 percent.
There were 19 attempted murders, four incidents of manslaughter, 50 recorded rapes, 14 attempted rapes, 158 acts of unlawful sexual intercourse, 91 robberies and 11 attempted robberies reported in 2020.
In 2019, there were 19 attempted murders, two incidents of manslaughter, 43 reports of rape, eight attempted rapes, 108 reports of unlawful sexual intercourse, 95 robberies and 13 attempted robberies.
Armed robberies also saw a decrease by 41 percent, with 313 incidents reported for 2020 compared with 531 in 2019.
In relation to crimes against the property, there was a 15 percent decrease with 3,519 incidents recorded for 2020 compared to 4,128 in 2019.
Stolen vehicles and housebreaking in 2020 decreased by 19 percent and 13 percent respectively compared to 2019. However, there was an uptick in several categories, including burglaries and shop breaking.
As it relates to breaches of the COVID-19 emergency orders, the police chief said there were 4,275 violations.
“The figure includes 2,370 curfew violations. The (police) force also responded to 126 COVID-19 calls for assistance,” he said.
The police chief said officers seized 279 illegal firearms and 4,044 rounds of ammunition in 2020 while 178 people were charged in connection with possession of illegal firearms.
Illegal drugs confiscated included 4,301 pounds of marijuana and 165 pounds of cocaine. Police charged 1,120 people for possession of dangerous drugs.
Comments
bahamianson 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
And you want whom to believe the words that came out off your mouth? Ok, when crime is up, you must take the blame just as you take the praise for crime being down. You can't eat your cake and have it too.
KapunkleUp 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Now you know he ain't gonna do that. As for eating cake...
newcitizen 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
Finally, someone who says the cake eating phrase correctly!
moncurcool 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
The audacity of the Commissioner to want people to give him credit for doing his job. Seriously? Every government pay day when you get a salary you get credit.
Agree he needs to start taking blame for when the stats go up.
I'm tried of these civil servants who have a silver spoon in their mouths.
Honestman 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Sorry Commissioner no one believes you. The public is not stupid.
watcher 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
A 16 percent overall drop in crime, and a minimum 33 percent (9pm to 5am) time we were under curfew. Yeah, right, it's all down to the police.
mandela 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
Mr. Commissioner can you please articulate or state exactly WHAT the RBPF did to cause the 16% drop in overall crime.
whatsup 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
Nothing, we the citizens have given up our business, jobs and freedom for them to be able to BRAG about crime reduction. OPEN THE SCHOOLS, SMALL BUSINESS, CHURCHES AND GIVE UP THE DAMN EMERGANCY POWERS! ( He never will )
joeblow 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
I would like to see mandatory salary deductions for those in public office who say unbelievably stupid, easily refutable things!
whatsup 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
IF ONLY....DREAM ON
whatsup 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
They locked up law abiding citizens everyday so they can reduce crime? Time for emergency powers to go!!! Where is the Emergency? None...just control and comply. IT IS ALL A NEW WORLD ORDER PLAN.
moncurcool 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
*In spite of the reduced figures, there was a spate of killings at the end of 2020, which the police chief said could be attributed to several factors.
“These could be related to the seasonal impacts, loosening of restrictions, on lockdown and changes in police activities as more emphasis was placed on social distancing,” he said.
Responding to critics who point to COVID restrictions that kept people off the streets for long periods, the Commissioner said: “I could answer that with one word… nonsense. That’s why I provided the figures for the last ten years and if you look at those figures for the last ten years from what you’ve seen, we had a decline in crime.*
Clearly the Commissioner is speaking out of two sides of his mouth and does not even comprehend it.
HE attributes the spate of crimes at end of 2020 to loosening of lockdown restrictions. But then he says it is nonsense that the covid lockdowns had anything to do with reduction of crime.
So how can loosening the lockdown cause crime to increase, but having the lockdowns have no impact on decreasing crime?
The Commissioner sadly is very delusional if he believes the decrease is crime has nothing to do with the lockdowns.
tribanon 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
There was a time when one had to be disciplined in their life style and physically fit to be police commissioner. Back then it was important to lead the police force by example. Having a good head on one's shoulders was also an important prerequisite for the position in the days of yore. So just how did this brainless tub of lard, Paul Rolle, come to be police commissioner?
KapunkleUp 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Is that a rhetorical question?
joeblow 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
... you just offended lard!
whatsup 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
Most of Govt. is delusional and are destroying our beautiful country for their political gain, power and money. They do nothing for love of country and people. Every politician in this country have become rich very quickly, once elected. ALL ABOUT MONEY, MONEY, MONEY...just ask Gates.
tell_it_like_it_is 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
It's pretty delusional to think that lockdowns had nothing to do with crime reduction. With the high unemployment rate, that's probably the only thing that spared many lives. SMH
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Its pretty damned obvious the reduction is due to the pandemic. And for him to think we'd believe this crap is offensive...
whatsup 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
If enough of them say it enough...many will believe. BRAINWASHING CITIZENS
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
delusional
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
Can anyone expect Mr: Rolle to say anything different?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID