‘Crime’S Down - Not By Covid’: Police Chief Insists Lockdowns Not Key To Reduced Offences

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle yesterday credited a 16 percent fall in overall crime to the efforts of his force and not a windfall from the months of lockdown enforced on the nation.

In presenting his annual crime report the Commissioner said crime statistics had been falling for a number of years and last year’s reduction was a continuation of that trend – and not solely down to COVID restrictions.

Commissioner Rolle revealed that murder figures had dropped to 23 percent, representing the lowest numbers recorded in the last 15 years.

“Our most notable highlight for 2020 was the overall reduction in crime,” Commissioner Rolle told reporters.

“The men and women of the force performed at an exceptional level and were able to accomplish this feat in a number of ways. They are to be commended.”

He said since reaching a peak in 2015, murders have steadily declined in the country over the last several years, with just 73 recorded incidents for 2020 compared with 95 in 2019.

“This is the least amount of persons killed in a year in 15 years,” Commissioner Rolle said. “We have recorded a constant decline in homicides since we peaked in 2015 when we recorded 145 murders.

“There were 59 murders in New Providence, nine in Grand Bahama and five in the Family Islands. Victims between the ages of 18 and 35 represent 62 percent of all homicides.”

In spite of the reduced figures, there was a spate of killings at the end of 2020, which the police chief said could be attributed to several factors.

“These could be related to the seasonal impacts, loosening of restrictions, on lockdown and changes in police activities as more emphasis was placed on social distancing,” he said.

According to Commissioner Rolle, retaliation and conflict continues to be leading motives behind the killings. He said police have solved more than 85 percent of the murders that occurred last year.

In his presentation the Commissioner credited the efforts of the RBPF as the source of the overall decrease in crime.

Responding to critics who point to COVID restrictions that kept people off the streets for long periods, the Commissioner said: “I could answer that with one word… nonsense. That’s why I provided the figures for the last ten years and if you look at those figures for the last ten years from what you’ve seen, we had a decline in crime.

“Even therein – and I acknowledge the fact that we had this pandemic last year – but the work that officers did as far as I’m concerned contributed to the overall reduction…Y’all have to give us the credit because we have done a whole lot and when crime goes up, we take responsibility.

“So, the least that people could do is credit us when we get a reduction, so I mean I commend our officers for the work that they’ve done and continue to do. That has nothing to do with COVID. I never saw COVID gone out and lock nobody up and I ain’t see COVID on patrol. We were out there.”

The 2020 statistics also show crimes against the person declined by 21 percent.

There were 19 attempted murders, four incidents of manslaughter, 50 recorded rapes, 14 attempted rapes, 158 acts of unlawful sexual intercourse, 91 robberies and 11 attempted robberies reported in 2020.

In 2019, there were 19 attempted murders, two incidents of manslaughter, 43 reports of rape, eight attempted rapes, 108 reports of unlawful sexual intercourse, 95 robberies and 13 attempted robberies.

Armed robberies also saw a decrease by 41 percent, with 313 incidents reported for 2020 compared with 531 in 2019.

In relation to crimes against the property, there was a 15 percent decrease with 3,519 incidents recorded for 2020 compared to 4,128 in 2019.

Stolen vehicles and housebreaking in 2020 decreased by 19 percent and 13 percent respectively compared to 2019. However, there was an uptick in several categories, including burglaries and shop breaking.

As it relates to breaches of the COVID-19 emergency orders, the police chief said there were 4,275 violations.

“The figure includes 2,370 curfew violations. The (police) force also responded to 126 COVID-19 calls for assistance,” he said.

The police chief said officers seized 279 illegal firearms and 4,044 rounds of ammunition in 2020 while 178 people were charged in connection with possession of illegal firearms.

Illegal drugs confiscated included 4,301 pounds of marijuana and 165 pounds of cocaine. Police charged 1,120 people for possession of dangerous drugs.