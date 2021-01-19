Miller Insists He’Ll Be On Ballot

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
FORMER Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said he is still seeking the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination for the next general election and plans to be a thorn in the party’s side if he is denied.
“I expect when they give ‘Brave’ the nomination that night, I will get mine the same time,” he said yesterday.
The PLP has been moving to finalise its list of candidates, with the party’s Candidates Committee conducting interviews.
Who the party chooses as its standard bearer in the Tall Pines constituency will be one of its most closely watched decisions of the campaign cycle.
“If I’m not one of the candidates selected then I will run as an independent candidate,” Mr Miller said.
“I already put in my letter just like everyone else. I don’t see why senior people like me had to put in a letter. I see it as a trivial little children game, but we put it in. I don’t see why (party leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis) wouldn’t choose many of his former colleagues who have the experience and expertise to lead the country.”
He continued: “I expect Alfred Sears to get a nomination. The likelihood is that Damian Gomez will not be a candidate, but I would have expected him to get it. He was seeking a nomination and is still interested, but that’s not his call. Alfred Gray should’ve been a candidate, but isn’t seeking it after how they treated him. Obie Wilchcombe should be a candidate, but that’s not Leslie Miller’s decision to make. I was thinking if I was not running in Tall Pines, Michael Darville could take my seat. He’s looking for a seat in New Providence.”
Mr Miller also weighed in on another closely watched nomination fight, the battle for the Golden Gates nomination. Leading candidates for that constituency are said to include former Bamboo Town nominee Greg Burrows and Obie Roberts, the son of now deceased PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts.
“Given all Bradley Roberts did for this country, out of reverence to the contribution his father made, some preference should be given to his son if his son is worthy of getting a nomination,” Mr Miller said. “I see no reason why Mr Roberts’ son shouldn’t get a nomination. I know he has good support down there. Greg Burrows is a fella, he ran already in a couple constituencies.”
Earlier this month, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell said the party’s full slate should be confirmed by February.
The Tribune previously reported that PLP officials want to run mostly new candidates in 2022, a desire that may collide with the ambitions of past candidates and MPs.
bahamianson 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
yup, makes perfect sense. So that explains why he praised the Prime Minister a few short weeks ago. I was being the " thorn in the PLP's side" , then. People , wake up, these politicians only use us to get in power. We fight each other over them. They manipulate our emotions.
KapunkleUp 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
All these guys are like teflon armored roaches. No matter how many times you try to get rid of them, they just keep coming back. Time for some new and younger blood to take the reigns.
moncurcool 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Please Miller. Sit down. Last election retired you. If he gets a nomination and gets elected to the House, that will tell you a whole lot about the mentality of this country.
tell_it_like_it_is 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Could agree more, it's definitely time for Miller to go. I didn't see what he added to the plate the last time. PLPs will be fools to allow him to run again.
Then again, the standards for political office are so low these days, who knows what they will do.🤦♂️
TalRussell 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
Independent Candidates (IC) have not fared so well since the advent of organized political parties but are ripe for change for the upcoming April 2021 general election which can be the gateway to ICs playing a deciding role as to who will get be the colony's next prime minister. Shakehead a quick once for upyeahvote, Twice for not?
ForeverDreamer 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Miller showed his colors when the information regarding his family businesses was exposed. He desperately needs to be in power to protect his wealth or rather his over leveraged wealth.
I think, if he can clear up his financial position, then maybe he could be trusted to some degree, but at this point, it would be like putting a starving dog on the maternity ward.
avidreader 56 minutes ago
Wow, what great news! I feel so much more confident of the future now! That's all we need right now, more of the same foolishness.
