Miller Insists He’Ll Be On Ballot

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said he is still seeking the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination for the next general election and plans to be a thorn in the party’s side if he is denied.

“I expect when they give ‘Brave’ the nomination that night, I will get mine the same time,” he said yesterday.

The PLP has been moving to finalise its list of candidates, with the party’s Candidates Committee conducting interviews.

Who the party chooses as its standard bearer in the Tall Pines constituency will be one of its most closely watched decisions of the campaign cycle.

“If I’m not one of the candidates selected then I will run as an independent candidate,” Mr Miller said.

“I already put in my letter just like everyone else. I don’t see why senior people like me had to put in a letter. I see it as a trivial little children game, but we put it in. I don’t see why (party leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis) wouldn’t choose many of his former colleagues who have the experience and expertise to lead the country.”

He continued: “I expect Alfred Sears to get a nomination. The likelihood is that Damian Gomez will not be a candidate, but I would have expected him to get it. He was seeking a nomination and is still interested, but that’s not his call. Alfred Gray should’ve been a candidate, but isn’t seeking it after how they treated him. Obie Wilchcombe should be a candidate, but that’s not Leslie Miller’s decision to make. I was thinking if I was not running in Tall Pines, Michael Darville could take my seat. He’s looking for a seat in New Providence.”

Mr Miller also weighed in on another closely watched nomination fight, the battle for the Golden Gates nomination. Leading candidates for that constituency are said to include former Bamboo Town nominee Greg Burrows and Obie Roberts, the son of now deceased PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts.

“Given all Bradley Roberts did for this country, out of reverence to the contribution his father made, some preference should be given to his son if his son is worthy of getting a nomination,” Mr Miller said. “I see no reason why Mr Roberts’ son shouldn’t get a nomination. I know he has good support down there. Greg Burrows is a fella, he ran already in a couple constituencies.”

Earlier this month, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell said the party’s full slate should be confirmed by February.

The Tribune previously reported that PLP officials want to run mostly new candidates in 2022, a desire that may collide with the ambitions of past candidates and MPs.