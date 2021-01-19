Police Shootings Left Eleven Dead Last Year

ELEVEN people were killed last year in police involved shootings, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said.

Overall, there were 20 incidents of police involved shootings last year, resulting in 11 deaths and 11 non-fatal injuries.

Commissioner Rolle said 10 of the fatal injuries are before the Coroner’s Court and a police sergeant was charged in Magistrate’s Court in one case.

In two of the non-fatal incidents, disciplinary action was taken against two officers while suspects were charged in the other matters.

Regarding complaints against police last year, he said there was a two percent decline — 149 complaints in 2020 compared with 152 complaints in 2019.

“This is the lowest amount of complaints against police in five years,” the police chief said. “We peaked in 2018 with 213 complaints.”

Thirty-seven disciplinary cases last year ended with conviction resulting in terminations, resignations, reductions in rank, reduction in seniority and fines, he said.

Officers in ranks from constable to superintendent were affected.

Forty-four complaints for 2020 are currently under investigation, while 21 cases were withdrawn, 30 cases were unfounded, and 17 cases are pending trial, the police chief said.