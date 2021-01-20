Man Is Fined $1,500 For Selling Gas Without Licence

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 32-year-old man who was caught selling gas from his home without a business licence was yesterday fined $1,500.

Hughdon Bowe, Jr, was charged after police found him selling gas from his residence without the certificate he needed to operate a business. He was arraigned next to Kenvaughn Rolle, 24, who was charged for giving a false name to two police officers.

Both men pleaded guilty to the offences when they appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The prosecution said officers, acting on information around 6.52pm on January 17, went to a Golden Gates residence where they saw a vehicle leaving at high speed. Officers then knocked on the door of the residence and told one of the occupants, Bowe Jr, that they would like to search the home. Once inside, the officers saw several gallons of gas which the accused said he was selling to make a profit. When the police asked Bowe Jr to produce his business licence, he told them he did not have one. Rolle was also present during the officers’ investigation. When questioned, he told them his name was Kenvaughn Bullard.

Both men were then arrested and taken to a nearby station. In an interview with police there, Bowe Jr admitted his guilt. When Rolle was questioned, he once again told officers his surname was Bullard; however, when he produced his ID, it was discovered that his last name was in fact Rolle.

Yesterday, Bowe Jr’s attorney told the magistrate his client expressed remorse for his action at his first opportunity and accepted responsibility for his wrongdoing. He also noted the accused was “working towards” a business licence, but said he was still in the process of saving money to purchase a gas truck which was an expensive endeavour.

As a result, Magistrate McKinney fined Bowe Jr $1,500 or three months in prison. Rolle was also fined $750 or one month in custody for deceiving two officers.