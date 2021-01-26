Davis Raises Concerns About First-Time Voter Registration

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

OFFICIAL Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis has raised concern about the level of frustration people are experiencing during first time voter registration.

Mr Davis raised the issue in Parliament yesterday, telling members a letter expressing the concerns had gone unanswered to both Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and National Security Minister Marvin Dames, who has elections in his portfolio.

The Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP further questioned the Constituencies Commission’s status. Its chairman, House Speaker Halson Moultrie later confirmed the group had met on Monday, January 18.

“The Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the issue of registration of new voters who are not on the register, it’s becoming vexing,” Mr Davis said.

“People are going there. I mean even members are talking about it, the registration exercise…Because the centres should be opened by now to allow persons to register and to transfer. That needs to be addressed.

“And also, I am wondering about what is happening with the constituency boundaries commission. I note you are the chairman, so I’m wondering whether you’re meeting, whether there are any expectations. We need to understand what is happening with the constituency boundaries commission because that too impacts and affects the register at the end of the day.”

Last month, the Senate unanimously passed the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill allowing for a permanent voter register to be established for the first time in the country.

The creation of a continuous voters’ register was recommended by the parliamentary commissioner in response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amendment says: “A person registered as a voter entitled to vote at an election on the current register, shall remain registered as a voter entitled to vote at an election on the continuous register, unless his name is removed from the register by the parliamentary commissioner.”

Attorney General Carl Bethel has said the amendment couldn’t have come at a more convenient time for the country.

He added the bill, once enacted, would bring forth several advantages to the electoral process, including the elimination of long lines and large gatherings that fall in line with the current COVID-19 protocols.