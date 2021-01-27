Birthday Joint Costs Man $300 In Court

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who was caught with marijuana joints he claimed he bought to celebrate his birthday was fined $300 in the Magistrate’s Court.

Police arrested Terry McKinney after they found 11 grams of Indian hemp on him on January 23.

He pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous drug possession with the intent to supply during his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

The prosecution said around 10pm that night officers on mobile patrol in the Gambier Village area approached McKinney and informed him he would be searched in reference to dangerous drugs and firearms. During their investigation, officers found six silver foil wraps in the accused’s hands. He was subsequently arrested. When questioned in police custody, he admitted the offence and told them it was his birthday, so he bought “a couple joints to party”.

During the hearing, McKinney was represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson. He told the magistrate his client pleaded guilty at his earliest opportunity because he accepted his responsibility for breaking the law. Mr Ferguson also said it was McKinney’s birthday and he made the decision to smoke marijuana as a part of his celebration. He insisted McKinney was remorseful for his actions.

In response, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt noted that McKinney was caught “red-handed” with six silver foil wraps of marijuana which he had intended to smoke and share with friends. She said for this reason, she would convict the accused and fine him $300 or eight weeks in prison.