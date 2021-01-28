Grandmother: I’Ve Been Waiting For Food Help Since Last Year

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

WHILE the coronavirus pandemic has led to a downturn in fortunes for many, others who were struggling even before COVID- 19 say they are having a hard time making ends meet.

Grandmother Caroyln Brown says she has yet to receive food assistance from the Department of Social Services and has been waiting for help since last year.

The 57-year-old has to take care of her granddaughter as the girl’s mother was murdered several years ago.

“Every time you put your name down they say they’re gonna call and they ain’t calling,” she told The Tribune while outside the Department of Social Services’ Baillou Hill Road office.

“It’s really poor. It’s poor you have to keep running them down just for help and people who don’t need it, getting it.”

She said she is tired of coming to the office continuously to appeal for assistance and is frustrated with the process.

“They tell me I have to get interviewed to get this (done). I don’t see why I have to get all this done to get that food assistance. I don’t think it’s fair.”

Her granddaughter tragically lost her mother around the age of three years old.

Mrs Brown said whatever little she has, she still gives to her granddaughter. Although retired, the 57-year-old is still looking for a job. Her husband works sporadically, she said.

She claimed the government was supposed to be helping the child due to the way her mother died, but “they are not helping her”.

“I went to Robinson Road and they told me that whatever they’re supposed to give to her they could add that on to me and make it as one.

“The lady… told me the place I was living in is not in a good condition. So she said if I look for a place, they’ll help, you know, how to pay and then I pay afterward.

“They tell me they cannot help me until I find a sensible place to live because where I was living they’ve been there and they say the place was not in no kind of condition.”

The retired government worker said she has been trying not to depend on people to make ends meet, but has had to seek help from local charities such as Great Commission Ministries.