Man Found Dead With Apparent Gunshot Wounds

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Yellow Elder Gardens on Thursday morning.
According to reports, officers from the Operation Unit were on a routine mobile patrol along Graham Drive at around 7am when they were told that a body was lying on a track road.
The officers went to the road that runs parallel with Graham Drive – referred to as the Gulf – and found the body of the man with several apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services were called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID