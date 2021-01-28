Man Found Dead With Apparent Gunshot Wounds

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Yellow Elder Gardens on Thursday morning.

According to reports, officers from the Operation Unit were on a routine mobile patrol along Graham Drive at around 7am when they were told that a body was lying on a track road.

The officers went to the road that runs parallel with Graham Drive – referred to as the Gulf – and found the body of the man with several apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services were called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.