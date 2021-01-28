‘Time To Move On From Pcr Test’

FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has suggested the government move away from RT-PCR tests as the gold standard to determine COVID-19 infection and instead embrace “newer technology” that he says is cheaper to operate.

While voicing his opposition to the extension of the country’s state of emergency and emergency order protocols, Dr Sands recommended the government utilise RT-LAMP testing. He also said it makes no sense to require PCR tests for domestic travel.

“I believe it’s time to get rid of RT-PCR and move to a newer technology, RT-LAMP. . .the difference between the two is RT-PCR requires steps where you convert RNA to DNA to make multiple copies of the virus and then it’s a temperature dependent, very technology dependent procedure,” the Elizabeth MP said. “(LAMP testing) can be conducted at 60 to 65 degrees, it doesn’t require expensive equipment, and it can therefore be used potentially in the family of islands.”

He also said: “Why should you need an RT-PCR to go to Freeport. . .to go to Exuma, it makes, in my opinion, no sense. Let us eliminate the costly fees for tests.”

Earlier this month, when asked about the possible use of RT-LAMP tests in The Bahamas, Health Minister Renward Wells said his ministry will not make a move on approving any form of additional COVID-19 testing unless first receiving the nod from the World Health Organisation.

Oxford University’s RT-LAMP Technology and CommonPass COVID eApp, which has quick test results loaded to a person’s cell phone within minutes of taking, is becoming more popular for use in airports and airlines around the world.

This test was presented to the government for approval to be used in Bahamian airports, however, it has not been given the greenlight, The Tribune reported previously.

“In general, the government of The Bahamas doesn’t move forward with any form of testing technology, kits or platform that has not been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Ministry of Health is a very conservative body and the Bahamian people need to understand that,” Mr Wells said previously.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Sands reiterated his opposition to continued emergency orders.

“We should end the emergency orders. What specifically can we not accomplish with all of the government and all of Parliament working with a mutual interest (for) the people of The Bahamas?”

He also said more resources need to go towards supporting those experiencing mental stress due to the pandemic.

“Many are hurting badly, and they are not weak. We are seeing an increase in domestic violence and a signal of increased suicides. The response by us must be more than just symbolic. This threat is great.”

Dr Sands also suggested the Minnis administration remove the barrier on surgical masks imports for the public and said there should be a government mandate requiring two layer cloth masks to be worn to reduce spread of the coronavirus.

“We should mandate the use of face masks, but unlike the first mandate we should require a minimum of two layers. Data exists that while a single layer is better than none, two layers or a surgical mask—even though we should keep the N-95 masks reserved for health care workers—two layers are better than one. I believe we should eliminate the moratorium on the availability of face masks to the public. We should strengthen the capacity of our reference lab to create the environment to test and to screen for variants even if the testing is done off site.”

Dr Sands also urged government officials to “embrace, not resent,” the stipulations of the current US restrictions on travel, which mandate that travellers entering America quarantine, and demonstrate that The Bahamas can be the world leader in COVID mitigation and avoidance.

He also said the government should create a guiding body with “fewer politicians and more scientists” to liaise with the Consultant Physicians Staff Association, Doctors Association and stakeholders at the University of the Bahamas.

Dr Sands also said water and power disconnections need to be reduced in these trying times.

He asked: “How can you go to school, get on a desktop to work at home if you have no current in your house?”

He also suggested tax incentives be given to landlords who allow tenants who are experiencing hardship to remain in their homes.