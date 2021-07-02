Bahamas Bounce Back Has Begun

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

WHILE opening Baha Mar’s luxury water park yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the resort’s investment is a sign “The Bahamas is coming back” and its recovery and revival is imminent.

Dr Minnis and Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar were on hand to cut the ribbon signifying the opening of Baha Bay, the resort’s water theme park.

The opening of the $200 million luxury water park marks the completion of the next phase of development of Baha Mar and a significant investment in its evolution.

Since opening its doors to the world over four years ago, Baha Mar has continued to expand the resort destination’s offerings for a new generation of contemporary travellers.

Dr Minnis boasted that many opportunities for Bahamians are on the way.

“The Bahamas is coming back,” said Dr Minnis.

“Scores of jobs and economic opportunities for Bahamians, including new opportunities, are on the way. We are coming back stronger than ever. Indeed, today is yet another wonderful and powerful sign of the recovery and revival of The Bahamas.

“Our major tourism market is the United States of America. They have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and their economy is growing robustly. After over a year and a half of challenges, Americans are ready to travel.

“The Bahamas is a nearby, well-known destination that managed the pandemic well. The sacrifices we made to abide by the public health rules are paying off. We have attractive properties across our spectacular island chain. We are open for business and ready to warmly welcome guests at hotels and vacation rental properties.”

He also said: “Baha Mar is helping to lead our recovery. It is fitting that we are here on the first day of a new month to inaugurate Baha Bay, Baha Mar’s beachfront water park, which resides on 15 acres near aqua and jade waters. May I congratulate Graeme Davis and his dedicated team for this milestone, which is a $200 million investment.

“Baha Bay expands on the luxury options at the resort, welcoming guests of all ages. I am pleased to note that Baha Bay has created over 500 direct job opportunities and continues the search for enthusiastic and ambitious associates through the Baha Mar Academy.

“I am equally pleased to note that in this very month, Baha Mar will have over 3,500 associates. Your outlook for the months ahead is very promising. Your pace of bookings exceed those of 2019, which was a banner year with unprecedented numbers. And your occupancy numbers continue to rise.”

Yesterday, Dr Minnis also announced the government’s intention to assist small businesses over the next five years.

“To encourage and further Bahamian creativity and ingenuity, the government of The Bahamas has pledged the historic sum of $250 million in funding to small businesses over five years through the Small Business Development Centre,” he said.

“This will include capital and mentoring for businesses in the creative economy. It also includes access to capital for those involved in organic farming and food production, including food for the many visitors to our shores.”

He pointed out Baha Mar’s commitment to the celebration and promotion of Bahamian culture and arts which is represented in many areas at the resort. One of those areas is the Current Baha Mar Gallery which, he said, has produced museum quality exhibitions of Bahamian and Bahamian-based artists.

Artist John Cox leads that collaboration.

Baha Bay will feature Bahamian murals, designed and painted by a pool of artists using Bahamian “imagination and ingenuity.”

Only for its guests, Baha Mar’s Baha Bay introduces impressive beachfront aquatic adventures and an abundance of attractions, including thrilling water slides, a duelling water coaster, group raft rides, an exhilarating wave pool, action river winding through exuberant tropical landscape, a first of its kind Surf Simulator, kids splash zones and more.

Public access and day passes will be available late summer 2021, Dr Minnis said.

After the ribbon cutting, the press and special guests were taken on a tour to show an expansive selection of al fresco dining with elevated culinary concepts for those who will enjoy Baha Bay. Guests’ choices are The Market, home to Cleo Grill; Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Plant Nation and Chill. Additional individual restaurants include the famed Sugar Factory, Umami Burger and Barracuda food trucks.