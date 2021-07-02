Crystal Cancels Bimini Call Over Covid Spike

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Crystal Cruises yesterday cancelled its July 4 inaugural home porting call to Bimini out of “an abundance of caution” as the government imposed a series of restrictions to contain the latest COVID case spike.

The cruise line, which is due to begin its Bahamas home porting from Nassau tomorrow, said in an emailed response to Tribune Business inquiries: “Today, we were notified by the minister of health that there are a number of active COVID-19 cases on the island of Bimini.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew is paramount, and out of an abundance of caution we will be cancelling Crystal Serenity’s July 4 call into Bimini that is part of our Luxury Bahamas Escapes itinerary. Instead, the ship will spend the day at sea.”

“We are currently contacting our booked guests and travel partners about this itinerary change as well as those guests who were scheduled to embark Crystal Serenity in Bimini to accommodate them in Nassau or on a future cruise,” Crystal Cruises added.

“Although all of our guests and crew are vaccinated as part of our comprehensive Crystal Clean protocols developed to address COVID-19, we believe that this is the most prudent decision for our Crystal family and the citizens of Bimini as it is important to continue to work together to reduce the spread of this disease.”

The Prime Minister’s Office yesterday confirmed that that a curfew was imposed on Bimini with effect from last night between 7pm and 5am. Restrictions and prohibitions have again been imposed on weddings, funerals and related receptions, while bars are also forbidden to open.

Tourists are to remain on hotel premises or cruise ship during the curfew period. However, staff and guests may be able to move between a hotel and associated marina during this curfew period.

No timeline was given for how long the curfew and other restrictions will be imposed on Bimini. It may be extended for up to 14 days to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Bimini businesses yesterday voiced concern that the restrictions will hit the July 4 independence weekend, which traditionally attracts a significant number of boaters to the island.

Fabrice Stuart, owner/operator of Stuart’s Conch Stand, said: “This extended curfew is going to really affect business because this is one of the busiest weekends. This is the July 4 American Independence weekend. We already had cancellations after the curfew announcement and there wasn’t a warning or anything.”

The mailboat was docked at Bimini yesterday for its weekly stopover, where islanders can stock up on supplies and send items back to New Providence. She added: “So being the fact that today is the day when we get stuff coming in from the dock and all that stuff, it’s going to be hard. My people are on the way down to the dock right now to pick up the stuff.”

Ms Stuart said that while she will miss a huge opportunity this weekend, “we will make the best of it. The majority of our customers who were coming already messaged us and told us they’re not coming any more this weekend. They were tourists.

“They got too relaxed with the whole COVID-19 thing, and a lot of businesses weren’t wearing their masks, or sanitising and stuff. But for our business we still do that. A lot of people get mad, but I don’t have the luxury of $3,000 to be giving the Government.”

Ms Stuart also lamented that when the last lockdown was imposed on Bimini, its resorts were allowed to operate well into the early morning hours after the curfew had come into effect. “We don’t even know what to expect right now because we will be the ones losing money and they will have the money at the end of the day,” she added.

Percu Duncombe, general manager of Sue and Joy’s General Store, said: “Honestly, I feel as if this curfew is needed. I feel it’s definitely needed right now. I just don’t know how long this curfew is going to last.

“This is very, very important to me and I’m sure the Government needs the money that comes from Bimini. I’m not sure how they are going to do this, but this ship comes in on Sunday and this is Thursday. It’s going to hurt big time if the curfew is not over before then.”

Mr Duncombe also oversees the company’s liquor store in the Bimini Resorts World property. He added: “I know we have the July 4 weekend coming up, and they know how much money they are going to lose when they close Bimini down.”

Charles Wilkinson, owner/operator of Charlie’s Bimini Bread, said he was “okay” with the extended curfew. “I’m prepared for it. I normally close up shop at 5pm, so a 7pm curfew for me means nothing,” he added.