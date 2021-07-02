Pm: Bahamas To Receive 33,600 Astrazeneca Doses Before End Of July

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

AS health officials in the country look towards achieving herd immunity, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced The Bahamas will receive 33,600 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine before the end of this month.

The Prime Minister made the statement while officially opening the Briland Club Marina in Harbour Island on Friday.

As he maintained that The Bahamas is “coming back” as a major tourist destination, he touted the new property as “one of the most beautiful marinas in the Caribbean.”

Dr Minnis congratulated residents of Harbour Island and Eleuthera who he said came out in large numbers to take the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the recent rollout on the Family Islands.

“We are very pleased with the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine across the Family Islands,” he said. “It exceeded our expectations. We are expecting a third tranche of 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX Facility before the end of this month.

“The Bahamas has been informed that we will receive these vaccines on the 26 July 2021. We engaged in an exchange with Antigua and Barbuda for an additional 5,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. We have already collected the vaccines.

“We will continue to administer the vaccine for as long as we can until we receive additional supplies. We have also received an offer, through the CARICOM health agency (CARPHA), from the United States for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The Prime Minister said this process is underway, but the government has not yet received a specific timeline for delivery. The vaccines, he said, are the way to end this terrible pandemic.

“Vaccines are the way to ensure we limit future outbreaks,” Dr Minnis said. “They are the way to ensure more visitors come to our shores in order to fully revive our economy. Tourists will increasingly want to visit places that have highly vaccinated populations in order to ensure their safety and that of their children.”

There were 73 new cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas on July 1. This brought the total number of cases up to 12,808. There are currently 50 people in hospital with the COVID-19 virus and to date 246 associated deaths have been recorded.

Even though The Bahamas is enjoying the recent influx of tourists to its shores, the Pan American Health Organization has cautioned regional citizens about travelling during the third wave of the pandemic, especially to countries that have a spike in infections.

PAHO has reported 1.1 million new cases of COVID-19 in the region along with 30,000 new COVID-related deaths over a one-week period. This brings the regional total case count to more than 72 million and deaths to nearly 1.9 million.

PAHO also reports that it has no evidence of the deadly Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, which is now prevalent in India, the United States and the United Kingdom, being found here in The Bahamas.

Health officials are hoping for at least 200,000 Bahamians to receive both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in order for the country to achieve herd immunity. The UN estimates the Bahamas’ population at 396,913 as of July 1, 2021.