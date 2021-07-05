Boat Spotted Adrift - And Rescue Turns To Detention

TWO Bahamians are currently being detained allegedly for customs violations after their disabled vessel was towed into Grand Bahama on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday night, the RBDF operations centre was alerted of a distressed vessel approximately 40 nautical miles north of West End, Grand Bahama.

The vessel, which was experiencing mechanical problems and was adrift, was initially spotted by the US Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish, which was in the area. A joint effort by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the United States Coast Guard assisted in towing the 37-ft sport fishing vessel to Grand Bahama.

Further investigations revealed that the vessel was not licensed or registered.

Both of the occupants were in fair health when they were rescued.

The men were eventually handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigations.