Two Dead In Abaco Plane Crash

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FAMILY and friends are mourning the deaths of two former Royal Bahamas Defence Force marines who perished in a fiery plane crash in Abaco Monday.

Authorities have not officially revealed the identities of the men, but sources told The Tribune they are pilots Jason Allen and Lavan Paul.

Police said they received a report of the Treasure Cay, Abaco plane crash shortly after 3.30pm Monday.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an airplane in bushes some distance away from the Treasure Cay Airport fully engulfed,” police said. “Initial enquiries revealed that the airplane was observed taxing and a short time later smoke and flames were seen coming from the airplane. Additionally, two pilots were onboard the airplane when it crashed. Further checks were made and there were no signs of life onboard.”

Images of the scene told the story of the crash’s devastating impact, with parts of the plane strewn together in a jumbled mess.

One video of the crash posted to Facebook showed thick orange flames and black smoke billowing in the air.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar, who has responsibility for aviation, said the plane – an IAI 1124 Westwind N790JR – left the Dominican Republic on Friday for Treasury Cay. He said the plane was scheduled to fly to New Providence on Monday.

“I think they were going to refuel probably, or pick up some passengers, we’re not sure,” he said.

He said the Air Accident Investigation Authority will arrive in Treasure Cay Tuesday to investigate the crash.

