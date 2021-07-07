Alicia Wallace: Why Are We Wasting This Chance To Showcase Our Talents To The World?

Independence Day is approaching and the planned celebration is going to be different again this year. Due to the COVID-19 safety protocols, it will be an entirely virtual event. Over the past few days, a group of Bahamian performing artists has been making it clear it is not happy with the music line-up. In particular, the group is frustrated by the lack of inclusion, not only of Bahamian artists, but Bahamian music. It is important to add they should not only be included in the programme, but in the planning process from the very beginning.

There has been talk about a choir that will sing gospel music. Some people were quick to point out the choir is comprised of Bahamians. While that is true, it does not detract from the point being made by the performing artists. The music the choir will be singing is not Bahamian music. The artists who spoke with Mark Humes said he asked them, “What is Bahamian music?”

This question comes up quite often, and most people admit Bahamian music is more than a genre. In the case of the Independence celebration, Bahamian music is also more than Bahamian people singing. The choir will, apparently, be singing music by American gospel sensations such as Kirk Franklin. The performing artists are not wrong to feel slighted or to point out Bahamian music is being disrespected because there are many Bahamian gospel songs, choirs and performers.

When an artist’s music is performed, royalties must be paid. This means the Government of The Bahamas made the decision to select American music to be performed by Bahamian vocalists, committing to pay royalties to the original (American) artists (or steal from them by withholding payment) instead of paying Bahamians to perform their own (or each other’s) music. It doesn’t make cultural or financial sense.

On a radio talk show yesterday, some of the performing artists shared some of the challenges they have been facing, particularly over the past year. It has been difficult to find work due to the restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even now that many restaurants have reopened, artists are facing financial challenges because the establishments booking them are not paying them their set rates. Due to the economic situation, they have had to shift with the economic conditions, performing for much lower rates and under subpar conditions, without, for example, bands and having to haul speakers and other equipment to play their tracks. It is harder work for less money. This is no secret.

The Government of The Bahamas knows that performing artists have been affected by the pandemic. It knows the Independence celebration is an opportunity to reach a wider audience and make money. This year in particular, those participating in the celebration will benefit from exposure to an audience all over the world because it is being live-streamed. Why would it not use this as an opportunity to put Bahamian artists in the spotlight, performing their own music with their own bands and back-up dancers, sharing stories and the culture of The Bahamas with the world?

Singer of “I Did It on My Own” Shine said on an earlier radio show: “No Junkanoo, no rake and scrape, not even Bahamian rap. Nothing’s going on Bahamian, apparently, for this Independence celebration.” It is clear the issue is with the type of music being performed and, specifically, that it is not Bahamian. It is not about greed or jealousy. Of course, the artists want to be on stage, presenting their talent to The Bahamas and the world, but they are talking about a more important principle. He added: “You don’t have to call me. You don’t have to call the DMac or the Lady E, but there’s nothing cultural being represented for [Independence].”

In a Facebook live video posted by Sweet Emily, outside the Churchill building, Lady E talked about the blood, sweat and tears, performing artists have poured into their work. She said: “When you see us on stage, I know the Bahamian people feel it. We sing from our hearts because we love you. We sing from our hearts because [we’re] talking about our Bahamian ting!”

When the question about the definition of Bahamian music comes up, we Bahamian ting is what comes to mind for me. It could be rap, a ballad, rake and scrape, or pop. Bahamian music is about us. Even when the theme is universal, we know our experience of it is rooted in something we share. We stopped whatever we were doing to watch Sweet Emily and Veronica Bishop’s For the Culture live show. Whenever there is a big news story, we wait for Solo to give us a new song. When our cars drop into holes, it is almost automatic to sing “the road em dig up,” from Geno D’s song of the same name.

We get excited and display unbridled pride when anyone hits a big stage like Bahamen. We are quick to claim the big names like Lenny Kravitz. We know the power of music. We are entertained by music. Why not give respect, opportunities, and appropriate compensation to the people who produce it? They should not have to go down Ronnie Butler’s Burma Road to get what they deserve.

There is no issue with newcomers and lesser-known people taking the stage. There is no issue with a choir performing. We are all accustomed to the ecumenical service that completely ignores people who are not Christians (and, to be clear, have the right to religious freedom in a country that is not a theocracy or a “Christian nation”). Still, we expect to see and hear our some of our favourite entertainers.

To respond to the challenge brought by these artists with comments about one choir and your support of new people is reductive. The challenge is not about that, and the performing artists have made it clear this is not about competing with other Bahamians for the spotlight. It is about respecting Bahamian music, acknowledging the contribution that artists have made and continue to make to Bahamian culture, producing a celebration that educates and entertains the public, highlights talent and puts money in the pockets of Bahamian performing artists, especially those who have had a particularly difficult year after giving so much to us.

They should not have to do this, but I hope Bahamian performing artists get together to organize a virtual celebration of Bahamian music. I hope members of the public support them and show it with their dollars.

I hope they livestream a show that gets everyone talking, all at once, at home, at work and on social media. I hope they make enough money to compensate for the time they have spent over the past week, defending Bahamian culture and affirming that it exists and is both expressed and expanded through music.

I hope they bring new artists to their show, sing each other’s songs, teach a few new dances, crack a lot of jokes and show the Government of The Bahamas exactly what it looks like when artists are centre stage, having fun with each other and the Bahamian people at the centre of their work.

It looks like a lot of people around us still don’t get it, so I hope they produce another piece of evidence of the importance of the orange economy, not only as a source of employment and income, but a source of joy.