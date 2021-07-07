International News: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated At Home

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence, according to a statement Wednesday from the country's interim prime minister, who called the killing a "hateful, inhumane and barbaric act."
First Lady Martine Moïse was shot in the overnight attack and hospitalised, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.
Haiti was already in a precarious political situation before the assassination, having grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Moïse. The president ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections and the opposition demanded he step down in recent months.
"The country's security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti," Joseph said in a statement from his office. "Democracy and the republic will win."
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the streets were largely empty in the Caribbean nation's capital of Port-au-Prince, but some people ransacked businesses in one area.
Joseph said police have been deployed to the National Palace and the upscale community of Pétionville and will be sent to other areas.
Joseph condemned the assassination as a "hateful, inhumane and barbaric act." He said some of the attackers spoke in Spanish but offered no further explanation.
Haiti's economic, political and social woes have deepened recently, with gang violence spiking heavily in Port-au-Prince, inflation spiraling and food and fuel becoming scarcer at times in a country where 60% of the population makes less than $2 a day. These troubles come as Haiti still tries to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016.
Opposition leaders accused Moïse, who was 53, of seeking to increase his power, including by approving a decree that limited the powers of a court that audits government contracts and another that created an intelligence agency that answers only to the president.
In recent months, opposition leaders demanded the he step down, arguing that his term legally ended in February 2021. Moïse and supporters maintained that his term began when he took office in early 2017, following a chaotic election that forced the appointment of a provisional president to serve during a year-long gap.
Haiti was scheduled to hold general elections later this year.
Comments
mandela 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
60% of Haiti's population earns $2.00 per day, here the minimum wage is around $50.00 per day, umm I wonder why they risk their lives to be here?
GodSpeed 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
and whose fault is that exactly? when they're finished flooding the Bahamas with their people I wonder how much money future "Bahamians" will be making per day.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Do you really consider yourself a christian? You are just evil....
xtreme2x 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
2ND
tribanon 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Bahamians are already finding out that violence is more likely to trump Christianity in what is rapidly becoming a predominantly Haitianized Bahamas.
tribanon 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
You sound very much like you're among the many proudloudhaitian FNM'ers.
GodSpeed 1 minute ago
dummies like you don't get it until it's too late, maybe visit Turks & Caicos, they're more Haitians over there now than Turks Islanders, at one point they had to call the British to stop the Haitian horde which was getting rowdy and ready to take over. Now the Turks Islanders are a minority in their own country and many of them leaving for the UK and US, this wasn't so just 50 years ago. The same fate is in store for the Bahamas.
tribanon 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Since 1973, successive corrupt political leaders of the PLP and FNM persuasion alike have done nothing to prevent the ongoing invasion of our country by overwhelming numbers of illegal Haitian immigrants and their many offspring born of illegal root. This unchecked aggressive Haitianization of our country has now permeated, and is well on its way to dominating, our police force, our defense force, our court system and our elected officials.
Minnis, like his predecessors, seems quite content to only give fleeting attention for political purposes to the clear and present danger that the Haitianization of our country poses to us, the Bahamian people, and our quality of living and way of life. There is no greater existential national security threat to The Bahamas today.
The Haiti of today is The Bahamas of tomorrow.
