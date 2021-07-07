Plp: Local Entertainers Should Not Be Left Out

THE Progressive Liberal Party said the government must involve local entertainers in independence celebrations amid complaints about the apparent exclusion of secular artists from the upcoming events.

In a statement, PLP leader Philip Davis said “this yearly national celebration of independence should have two purposes: the inclusion of young people with their new traditions and ideas. There should also be a celebration of the legacy issues with our culture, tradition and identity. As such, in the latter sense, the participation of our local entertainers is especially expected. This event is also an income earner for them.”

He had the following suggestions: “Given that the independence celebrations are marked by a number of events throughout the month that express and put on display various aspects of our cultural identity, the government still has an opportunity to involve the entertainment community in this year’s celebrations.

“Hosting of a live or recorded variety cultural show featuring music, acting, dancing and storytelling from several Family Islands – chronicling our heritage is a recommendation and practical solution the Progressive Liberal Party commends to the Bahamas government.

“There are several weeks left in the month of July after Independence Day on the 10th so this is entirely possible and practical to organise and execute.”

On Monday, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis said he plans to meet with local artists to address their issues about the Independence Day events.

Mr Lewis spoke after a number of Bahamian performers wrote to the chairman of the Independence Secretariat, Mark Humes, voicing their concerns with this year’s celebration.

The group is upset that event organisers allegedly left out a mixture of top local secular acts in favour of a more Christian theme, among other things.

The artists noted while they support the overall theme, they also feel the event could be inclusive of secular artists as well.