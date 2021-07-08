‘Personal Matters’ See Dna's No.2 Resign

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Democratic National Alliance has announced that the party’s Deputy Leader Buscheme Armbrister stepped down effective June 30 in order to attend to “personal matters”.

“After much thought and prayers, I have made a decision to leave frontline politics and step down as Deputy Leader effective June 30, 2021 in order to attend to personal matters,” Mr Armbrister said at a press conference yesterday.

DNA Leader Arinthia Komolafe said Steven Michael Nesbitt and Derek Smith are the new duly elected deputy leader and chairman respectively. They were elected at a special congress meeting held on July 1 in accordance with the constitution of the DNA.

She added Omar Smith, the previous chairman, had to step down to contest the position of Deputy Leader. However, he lost to Mr Nesbitt.

Mrs Komolafe said: “There were 41 eligible voters in this election based on the number of the congress members as at June 30, 2021. It was a very close race with a margin of victory of 1; Mr Smith secured 20 votes while Mr Nesbitt received 21 votes.”

Mr Armbrister did not go into details about why he stepped down, but he made it clear he is still with the DNA.

“I have committed to assist to ensure a smooth transition. I have communicated to the central congress that I will continue to serve and support the party in my new role as national strategic advisor to the party’s central congress to ensure that the DNA wins the next general election.”

Mrs Komolafe thanked Mr Armbrister for his contributions.

“Mr Armbrister stepped down amidst personal challenges and we continue to keep him in our prayers. Mr Armbrister has made it abundantly clear that he will continue to support and assist the party and the leadership team. In this regard, we are thankful that Mr Armbrister will be transitioning to the position of national strategic advisor to the central congress.

“So we just made the necessary adjustments. Additionally as Mr Armbrister has said, he is still with the organisation – he is just not going to be able to give the time and the effort that is needed to run a full-fledged campaign and be the deputy leader and so we respect and so with that, that is why we would’ve come to this decision today to give him the space that he needs and also position the party as best possible.”

Mrs Komolafe also criticised Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for keeping the nation “in suspense” about when the next general election will be held.