Police Officers Commended After Arrest That Went Viral

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

TWO POLICE officers involved in a much publicised arrest have been commended and rewarded by Commissioner Paul Rolle.

The commendation followed an incident on Tonique Williams Highway where Constable 4233 Tyrese Smith tried to stop a young man who became belligerent and assaulted him.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media showing the young man being disrespectful and violent towards the officer who was trying to calm him down.

The altercation went on for some time until video footage showed another officer, now confirmed as Sergeant Travis Strachan, run to the aid of Constable Smith. Sergeant Strachan ran from some distance to the scene, drew his weapon and assisted Constable Smith in subduing the suspect, bringing calm to the situation and then arresting the man.

Many videos circulated on social media showing various angles of the scene with commentary from those recording the incident.

The incident had traffic backed up on the highway, but with all the onlookers present, no one came to the aid of Constable Smith.

Commissioner Rolle, while rewarding the officers on Tuesday, expressed extreme displeasure and disappointment with the public seemingly making a mockery of the officers.

“We in law enforcement, this is what we talk about when we say police officers put their life on the line each and every day to keep the public safe,” he said at the ceremony for the officers. “I thought it was in poor taste for individuals rather than to assist (they decided) to make a joke of it as if they were watching a movie.

“I want to commend Constable Tyrese Smith. He is a young officer who just completed two years of service within the Royal Bahamas Police Force. (Monday), he had occasion to stop a motorcyclist that was riding along Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, in and out of traffic causing mayhem on the street.

“Eventually he was able to bring the individual to a stop and in the process effected an arrest. In his attempt to effect the arrest, there were persons who, rather than come to the aid and assistance of the officer, decided that they will take out their cell phones and begin (to) record like they were making a movie.”

Sergeant Strachan received a commendation from the commissioner and both he and Constable Smith were rewarded monetarily for their efforts.

“Sergeant Travis Strachan on July 5, 2021 you exemplified the statement I am my brother’s keeper,” Commissioner Rolle continued. “You saw colleague, 4233 Tyrese Smith in need of assistance and without hesitation you rendered aid which resulted in a successful arrest.

“Due to your dedication and willingness to assist, you went above and beyond your duty and the superb manner in which you have performed is in keeping with the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s highest traditions.

“I commend you for your professional conduct and courage. For this, it is with great pleasure I present to you my commendation. I also wish to present to each of these officers a monetary gift of $1,000 each.”

Constable Smith has been on the force for two years and Sergeant Strachan has a 12-year tenure.

“When we say that police officers put their lives on the line each and every day to keep the public safe, this is what we are talking about,” Commissioner Rolle said. “We make the sacrifice and I would expect members of the public to treat their police officers, their sons and daughters better than as if they are watching some movie.

“This is not a movie, this is a real life situation. I thought it was in poor taste that they want to make a social event out of it.”

The suspect was charged with dangerous and reckless driving, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, police said.