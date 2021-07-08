Police Officers Commended After Arrest That Went Viral

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
TWO POLICE officers involved in a much publicised arrest have been commended and rewarded by Commissioner Paul Rolle.
The commendation followed an incident on Tonique Williams Highway where Constable 4233 Tyrese Smith tried to stop a young man who became belligerent and assaulted him.
Videos of the incident went viral on social media showing the young man being disrespectful and violent towards the officer who was trying to calm him down.
The altercation went on for some time until video footage showed another officer, now confirmed as Sergeant Travis Strachan, run to the aid of Constable Smith. Sergeant Strachan ran from some distance to the scene, drew his weapon and assisted Constable Smith in subduing the suspect, bringing calm to the situation and then arresting the man.
Many videos circulated on social media showing various angles of the scene with commentary from those recording the incident.
The incident had traffic backed up on the highway, but with all the onlookers present, no one came to the aid of Constable Smith.
Commissioner Rolle, while rewarding the officers on Tuesday, expressed extreme displeasure and disappointment with the public seemingly making a mockery of the officers.
“We in law enforcement, this is what we talk about when we say police officers put their life on the line each and every day to keep the public safe,” he said at the ceremony for the officers. “I thought it was in poor taste for individuals rather than to assist (they decided) to make a joke of it as if they were watching a movie.
“I want to commend Constable Tyrese Smith. He is a young officer who just completed two years of service within the Royal Bahamas Police Force. (Monday), he had occasion to stop a motorcyclist that was riding along Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, in and out of traffic causing mayhem on the street.
“Eventually he was able to bring the individual to a stop and in the process effected an arrest. In his attempt to effect the arrest, there were persons who, rather than come to the aid and assistance of the officer, decided that they will take out their cell phones and begin (to) record like they were making a movie.”
Sergeant Strachan received a commendation from the commissioner and both he and Constable Smith were rewarded monetarily for their efforts.
“Sergeant Travis Strachan on July 5, 2021 you exemplified the statement I am my brother’s keeper,” Commissioner Rolle continued. “You saw colleague, 4233 Tyrese Smith in need of assistance and without hesitation you rendered aid which resulted in a successful arrest.
“Due to your dedication and willingness to assist, you went above and beyond your duty and the superb manner in which you have performed is in keeping with the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s highest traditions.
“I commend you for your professional conduct and courage. For this, it is with great pleasure I present to you my commendation. I also wish to present to each of these officers a monetary gift of $1,000 each.”
Constable Smith has been on the force for two years and Sergeant Strachan has a 12-year tenure.
“When we say that police officers put their lives on the line each and every day to keep the public safe, this is what we are talking about,” Commissioner Rolle said. “We make the sacrifice and I would expect members of the public to treat their police officers, their sons and daughters better than as if they are watching some movie.
“This is not a movie, this is a real life situation. I thought it was in poor taste that they want to make a social event out of it.”
The suspect was charged with dangerous and reckless driving, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, police said.
Comments
John 7 hours, 23 minutes ago
First yes the junior officer must be commended for his bravery and his persistence in trying to detain the subject. It was becoming obviously clear that he was outmatched. The suspect was also attempting to exercise restraint. Like ‘do you really want to go through this?’ But he was hesitant to surrender. Then the armed officer showed up and the junior officer was able to subdue the suspect, who was now at gun point. What the public didn’t like was when the senior officer then places his foot on the suspect, who has now surrendered and being subdued by the junior cop. Only as if for a photo op. As for the commissioner ‘Redding’ the Bahamian public for not coming to the first officer’s assistance. This is not that kind of Bahamas anymore. Firstly, the situation could have escalated and gotten out-of-hand. The officer had already called for back up. Then comes running a gang of armed police officers and they start shooting at anyone not in uniform. Second scenario. A few months,or a year from now, you come face to face with this suspect who is just released from prison. He approaches you and says ‘I remember you. You is the ni@@a who help that cop subdue me.’ And he starts swinging. Best that it ended the way it did. The cops deserve the recognition they got. And no that’s s country does not want to defund its police force. Just more effective and less deadly policing.
WETHEPEOPLE 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
Great job and well done, but a 1,000 dollar reward for doing what you are paid to be doing. If only it was that east to get 1,000 in the real world. And im a bit tired of hearing that police risk their life on a daily basis, yea they do but whats what they signed up for, so get over it. If you scared go to church or just dont become a police. And if you dont want anyone making a mockery of you, then i suggest you stay inside your room.
xtreme2x 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
THUMBS UP!
xtreme2x 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
NOW THAT THE CAN OF WORM IS OPEN. ANY COPS OUT THERE WANT TO WORK WITH ME SO WE CAN SHARE A LIL FIVE HUNDRED A PIECE. YOU CAN KEEP THE PIECE PAPER...LOL
