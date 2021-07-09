59 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed

ANOTHER 59 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, pushing the nation’s case count to over 13,000.
Forty-six of those new cases are in New Providence, four are in Grand Bahama, seven are in Bimini/Cat Cay, and there is one each in Exuma and Eleuthera.
The country now has 13,024 confirmed COVID- 19 cases.
Fifty people are in hospital with the disease. There have been 252 related deaths
John 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
NOW THIS POLICE IDIOT is still saying fully vaccinated persons can have gatherings in their homes and elsewhere as long as everyone attending is fully vaccinated. This is despite the Centers for Disease Control revising its advisory on this and saying all indoor gatherings are unsafe and persons do so at the risk of contracting corona. It further advises fully vaccinated to follow all the safety guidelines prior to becoming vaccinated and consider the vaccine as an extra precaution. This comes as the number of "breakthrough" (persons becoming sick after being fully vaccinated) are increasing and some fully vaccinated persons have died after contracting the virus. Bahamian officials need to update themselves before taking to the public and threatening the Bahamian public whilst (through ignorance) allowing other persons to carry out the same risky behavior. Blame Minnis who tole vaccinated people that if they want to party, to 'carry on.' but more recent information shows this may not be safe or recommended bahavior.
carltonr61 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107...">https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107...
whogothere 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Yep.. The vaccine will offer little protection to those that truly need it - the elderly and those with severe underlying conditions. The latest invest data into variant spread in the UK has finally dropped. The delta strain has is now responsible 257 deaths - 63% (162 in total - 118 with 2 doses, 44 with 1 dose) of whom were vaccinated versus only 35% (92) that were not vaccinated.
Similarly hospitalisation of vaccinated delta cases now account for 33% of those hospitalised for the variant. What is even more alarming in the data is that in category of persons over the age 50, hospitalisation rate is NOW GREATER FOR THOSE THAT ARE VACCINATED, with 496 of those either fully or partially vaccinated versus only 144 of those that were unvaccinated.
Irrespective of this the delta virus remains a ridiculously mild disease with case fatality of 0.2%, given that many infection go unnoticed the true IFR is likely 5 - 10 times less than this...and likely less that than flu whose IFR (not CFR) is around 0.1% (though this ultimately unknown because the testing industry was non existent prior to 2020).
The logic of trying to vaccinate and lockdown 80% of population to protect 0.2 - 2% from hospitalisation of death is quite simply ridiculous when one can simply focus resources on that 0.2% - 2%- the vast majority of who (80% - 96%) are obese and/or have underlying conditions or above 65. The message surrounding COVID - that it is deadly for all is just not simply supported by the data. The messaging should reflect the fact which is - if you are older than 50ish, have a BMI that is greater than 25/26 or have an underlying condition this will give you some protection (not indefinitely) against this virus. The rest of society can continue - the question why isn't the Bahamian government taking this course of action instead of piling up debt, crushing small businesses, stifling education and medical diagnostics and cratering our economy?
https://assets.publishing.service.gov...">https://assets.publishing.service.gov...
carltonr61 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
This is all about force QRCode money going to the special blk king crab money dealers first, Covid health is their horse in the race the race.
