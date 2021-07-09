59 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed

ANOTHER 59 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, pushing the nation’s case count to over 13,000.

Forty-six of those new cases are in New Providence, four are in Grand Bahama, seven are in Bimini/Cat Cay, and there is one each in Exuma and Eleuthera.

The country now has 13,024 confirmed COVID- 19 cases.

Fifty people are in hospital with the disease. There have been 252 related deaths