A Comic's View: How The Rest Of The World Is Dealing With Marijuana

By INIGO ‘NAUGHTY’ ZENICAZELAYA

As we continue to wait on the final version of the Marijuana Bill, I continue to research the subject and it’s impact globally - all in an effort to see what new measures are being taken around the world as countries continue to legalise and decriminalise marijuana, either medicinally, recreationally or in some cases both, to see the positives we can incorporate in our still not final Bill that will benefit both the administration and citizenry moving forward.

Decriminalization Done Right

An excellent example of decriminalisation working can be found in the state Missouri.

Robert Franklin of Missouri was freed from prison on Thursday after serving over a decade of his 22-year sentence for possession of a pound of marijuana.

Franklin was released from Moberly Correctional Center, Missouri, ending what would have been a 22-year sentence.

In May, Franklin’s sentence was commuted officially by Missouri Gov Mike Parsons.

Franklin threw a pound of compressed marijuana out his SUV window with two Missouri Highway Patrol troopers pursuing close behind back in February of 2007.

Since Franklin’s incarceration Missouri has since legalised medical cannabis and eliminated its harsh ‘three-strike’ mandatory minimum sentencing law that ensured repeat drug offenders — even those convicted of non-violent marijuana offenses like Franklin — would face a minimum of ten years in prison without the possibility for parole.

Gov Parsons, a Republican serving his first full term as Missouri governor, had previously issued eight commutations of drug sentences, but none had been marijuana related.

However, on May 5, Parsons granted 13 pardons and one commutation the last reserved for Franklin, who becomes the ninth drug offender to receive clemency from Gov Parsons, and the first to have been serving time for a marijuana-related offence.

Further proof, if integrated properly, decriminalisation works.

K-9 Units Up In Smoke

In all my haste researching the pros of legalisation, I overlooked one con that hits home.

Anyone who knows me knows I’m a huge dog lover.

So imagine my surprise and shock to learn K-9 Units are being shut down since the legalisation of marijuana in specific states.

Take New Mexico for example, police departments in New Mexico are the latest to lament the retirement of dogs that cannot make the distinction between marijuana, now legal in many states and illegal drugs.

The ramifications of using K9s to sniff out marijuana poses serious legal problems.

On June 29, the Tucumcari Police Department posted a “eulogy” on Facebook (that’s where I stumbled across this story) announcing the retirement of Aries, the latest drug-sniffing dog to be retired citing the legalisation of adult-use marijuana.

“We would like to take a moment to congratulate K9 Aries on his retirement effective today, June 29, 2021,” they wrote. “With the legalisation of recreational marijuana, K9 Aries is unable to continue his function as a narcotics detection dog.

“Now that marijuana is legal if the dog alerts on it, and a search warrant was issued, we’d be violating somebody’s rights. So that meant the easiest, simplest thing to do was to just stop using those dogs for that purpose,” said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe.

New Mexico State Police will be forced to retire all nine of its K9s that were trained to detect marijuana.

“Once the new canines are trained, the handlers will have the option of retiring their current assigned canine to their home, or we will look at other options to the likes of donating them to other law enforcement entities outside of the state of New Mexico who have yet to legalise marijuana,” the department said in another press release.