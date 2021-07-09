Court Upgrade Contracts Signed

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO contracts worth over $596,000 were signed yesterday between the Ministry of National Security and two local contractors for telecommunication and electrical upgrades to court buildings as part of its modernisation process of the judiciary.

The contracts are funded by the government through its Citizens Security and Justice programme (CSJP) that is derived from a $20m dollar Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan.

Walker’s Industries and Networking Cabling have been awarded the contracts.

Speaking at yesterday’s signing ceremony, National Security Minister Marvin Dames praised the occasion and also noted the move as another step towards the government’s digitisation efforts of the judicial sector.

He also said the upgrades, once completed, will facilitate the roll-out of the court’s integrated case management system, a programme that computerizes court services and allows them to deliver a wide range of e-services among other things.

The government signed a $2m contract for the ICSM last December.

Yesterday, Mr Dames said: “Today’s contract signing will activate two local vendors to provide the necessary LAN/WAN and electrical upgrades to various spaces within the judiciary to facilitate the implementation of the integrated case management system or ICMS, the launch of a digitisation unit and the expansion of the Bahamas judicial educational institute.

“Part of the CSJP’s mandate is to implement sustainable mechanisms for crime reduction. We believe that leveraging the digital environment to reimaging critical judicial tasks will contribute to the swifter justice delivery and promote efficiency across all justice services. Additionally, embracing technology for the betterment of the Bahamian people will encourage confidence in our court’s proceedings and will inspire trust in the judiciary.”

Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree also praised the signing yesterday.

He said the judiciary has made significant strides to reform and modernise the nation’s court system and added that yesterday’s ceremony was another demonstration of their commitment in fulfilling its mandate.

“Over the past two years, we have been incrementally putting in place the components of the new court system in the Bahamas grounded in technology and innovative ICT solutions to improve efficiencies, productivity and service,” Sir Brian said.

“Today, we continue this process by signing two contracts with Walker’s Industries and Network Cabling to upgrade the infrastructure of court buildings and support premises in order to facilitate the roll out of a new integrated case management system.”

He said the ICMS, once fully implemented, will transform the delivery of court services in the Bahamas.

“It will bring in its wake greater efficiencies and increased productive and higher levels of transparency in our work processes and in our overall management of cases,” the chief justice added. “These changes are truly transformative and members of the public who use the court will see the benefits in tangible ways over the next six to twelve months.”

Local contractors told reporters that infrastructural works at the courts are expected to be completed over the next eight weeks. Buildings expected to receive electrical upgrades include the Magistrate’s Court, Supreme Court, Annex I and Hansard building and two other adjunct spaces acquired by the judiciary.