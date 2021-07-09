D’Aguilar: The Rebound Continues

By RASHAD ROLLE

FOUR hundred and forty thousand stopover visitors have spent an estimated $875m in The Bahamas during the first six months of 2021, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday.

Mr D’Aguilar said the number of arrivals comes from the travel health visa.

“This is indicating that tourism is bouncing back in a meaningful way,” he said. “And it does not include cruise passengers who would have commenced their journey from North America. We didn’t have many of those in the first six months, but hopefully there will be a robust rebound in the second half of 2021 when more cruises commence from North America.”

Mr D’Aguilar noted that at least 13,000 cruise passengers will be stopping in New Providence this month.

“The number of arrivals so far this year represents just over 50 percent of what we did in 2019 for the first six months but more importantly, for the month of June, the number of visitors represents 82 percent of what we received in June 2019,” he said. “Every month we’re getting more and more... the rebound continues.”

Mr D’Aguilar previously revealed that there were 22,000 visitors in January; 20,000 in February; 64,000 in March; 68,000 in April; 110,000 in May and 140,000 in June.

He has said 60 percent of the visitors were bound for New Providence while the rest were headed to Family Islands.

Still, worries about the Delta variant of COVID-19 is tempering the expectations officials have for the next several months.

Health officials revealed on Tuesday an influx of COVID-19 patients has left Princess Margaret Hospital operating at full capacity.

“Health professionals would have said the number of persons in hospital is reaching the peak and everybody in the hospital hadn’t been vaccinated so this is why it’s so terribly important for people to be vaccinated,” Mr D’Aguilar said.

“The more people that get vaccinated, that lessens the probability of these spikes.”