Second Man Charged With Murder And Attempted Murder Of Man And Woman

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A SECOND man was charged on Friday in connection with the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman last month.

Nathan Rolle, 23, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the shooting death of Gladstone Francis on June 24.

Prosecutors also alleged the accused attempted to kill Savanna Francis that same day.

He was arraigned days after 19-year-old Mario Cuffe was charged with the same offences.

According to initial police reports, sometime after 9pm on the day in question a man and woman were at a residence located on First Street, Coconut Grove when a light coloured vehicle pulled up and an occupant discharged a firearm in their direction injuring them.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where the man later died. The woman was said to be listed in serious, but stable condition at last report.

Due to the nature of the charge, Rolle was not required to enter a plea and his case was adjourned to November 30 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Like Cuffe, he was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.