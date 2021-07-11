Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

A man died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.
Shortly after 9pm, police were called to a traffic collision on the Airport Industrial Park Drive.
Officers found the man lying in the street unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.
According to reports, the driver of a black sport utility vehicle was travelling south when he struck the pedestrian. The Traffic Department will continue the investigation into this matter.
