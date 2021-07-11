Two Dead After Separate Shooting Incidents

Two men are dead after separate shooting incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident, police were alerted to a shooting on Palmetto Road, Sunset Park, shortly before 7am. Officers found a man in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.

The second incident took place shortly after 9pm when police were called to a shooting in Ridgeland Park West. They found a man lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Berkley Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.